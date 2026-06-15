I have been a strong critic of the Army as an institution in recent years. Therefore, in recognition of the Army’s 251st birthday today, I decided to do something more positive and reflect on a list of ten (or more) things I learned from my time in uniform. I share some thoughts as well as a few amusing stories that highlight some of what I learned over the years.

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