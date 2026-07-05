250 Years of Independence
Today is July 4, 2026. The Declaration of Independence was signed 250 years ago. In an attempt to situate the document in its time and place, I discuss the ways in which the colonists were talking about independence, the ideas that fueled their discussions, and the historical precedents that influenced their actions. I mention the relevant Enlightenment sources, the concept of “the ancient rights of Englishmen,” and the actions in the colonies that directly preceded the July 4th Declaration.
If you appreciate this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.
Ideas and Actions is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Right - because a bunch of Freemasons with squirrel rifles definitely defeated the British Empire and made the 13 colonies "independent".
The bigger the Big Lie, the easier it is to sell.
Americans shooting off fireworks and lying to themselves about how "free" they are. The American Potemkin village project has maintained the illusion for 250 years.
Was it some foreign invader that demanded you inject their poison or lose your job?
No . It was the American Government , the American military and their Big Pharma bribery and money laundering program.
Did you use your 1st or 2nd Amendment "rights" to protect yourself? Its a joke.
COVID 19 - Feel the 'Independence'
Noticing the walls of your prison and then trying to justify your imprisonment and labeling it an act of "patriotism"? Total rationalization and self-delusion.
The really amazing part is that people still buy the Red White and Blue sales pitch. But human beings aren't rational about these things. They are too deeply invested in "MURKA" to believe that it was all a scam.
"Americans (& others) love a spectacle: the big, bright, & flashy. Are we presented with 'spectacle' that is intended to trigger an involuntary 'suspension of disbelief' response? When we get wrapped up in the spectacle, what are the questions we don't ask? Do we cease to concern ourselves with what is right, moral, legal, true, or real? How is this used to attack our ability to discern truth or reality?"
Empire never ended . Behold the Spectacle.
Enjoy the Show.