Today is July 4, 2026. The Declaration of Independence was signed 250 years ago. In an attempt to situate the document in its time and place, I discuss the ways in which the colonists were talking about independence, the ideas that fueled their discussions, and the historical precedents that influenced their actions. I mention the relevant Enlightenment sources, the concept of “the ancient rights of Englishmen,” and the actions in the colonies that directly preceded the July 4th Declaration.

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