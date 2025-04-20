Today marks 250 years since the incredible events of April 19, 1775 that sparked the War for Independence: Paul Revere’s Midnight Ride and the Battles of Lexington and Concord. I discuss Revere’s ride, parsing truth from fiction, by relying on historian David Hackett Fischer’s definitive book Paul Revere’s Ride (heavily endorsed by Bill Cooper, incidentally). I also explain how the actions by Revere and others disrupted the major objectives the British Regulars hoped to achieve through their expedition, and set the conditions for the militias of Lexington and Concord to defend their towns.

If you like this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.

Tip Jar