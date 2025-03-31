I take a broader look at two terms that are commonly used ("coup" and "deep state") in an attempt to present greater context as to what they mean and how they apply to us as Americans. What exactly is meant by the term "coup d'etat?" Must they be sudden and violent? Are they inherently bad by their very nature? What is a “counter-coup?” What exactly is meant by the term "deep state?" Where did the term originate? How has the term perhaps come to be misused? How does loyalty to one's country factor into involvement with the deep state?

If you like this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.

Tip Jar