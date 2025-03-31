I take a broader look at two terms that are commonly used ("coup" and "deep state") in an attempt to present greater context as to what they mean and how they apply to us as Americans. What exactly is meant by the term "coup d'etat?" Must they be sudden and violent? Are they inherently bad by their very nature? What is a “counter-coup?” What exactly is meant by the term "deep state?" Where did the term originate? How has the term perhaps come to be misused? How does loyalty to one's country factor into involvement with the deep state?
I always say Empire rules directly through the Deep State. Also, empires are vehicles of raw power; they don’t care about any laws or peoples. Although the current imperial center of gravity resides in the US, tomorrow it may shift to Asia. After all, the Western Empire is an enlarged British Empire. The US may play an important role, but it still just a vassal just like all other core countries making up the Empire. Five Eyes, plus Europe and Japan.