I wanted to do a quick ‘heads up/eyes on’ message to discuss Korea (the entire peninsula, North & South). South Korea just held a ‘snap election’ as a result of the constitutional crisis that occurred six months ago that culminated in the impeachment of the previous president. Some US critics are already voicing concerns over the result. Aside from this recent election - and I can’t predict at all what will happen - Korea is a place that we should keep our eyes on. It’s a geo-strategically important location that most Americans are historically unfamiliar with. This is even more important amid the ongoing escalation of worldwide East/West tensions.

I share some history that has contributed to current relations at the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), based both on my own experiences working there as well as the experiences of people I worked with. Perhaps most importantly, these experiences show us the importance of remembering the humanity of even those we are supposed to regard as enemies.

If you like this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.

Tip Jar