Ideas and Actions

Ideas and Actions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LoveIsCourage's avatar
LoveIsCourage
1h

Just started watching

Hope to find out if the ousted former leader’s claimed attempt to warn the people of Communist infiltration with takeover on the way was legit

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brad Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture