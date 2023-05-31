I graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point exactly twenty years ago today.

May 31

The date of May 31 has long been fairly important to me because it represents multiple milestones. Aside from West Point, I had also graduated from high school on May 31 a few years earlier.

That high school graduate had little idea of what he was about to embark upon by entering West Point and then the Army. Many experiences would be had; some would be hard, some would be very good, a few would be bad, but all would be educational. All would provide experience, perspective, and even valuable insight over time.

In any case, my aim today is not necessarily to speak about everything that has happened since my high school graduation but rather to offer a twenty year view on what has happened since leaving the Academy. Having graduated from West Point on May 31, 2003, I commissioned into the Army that same day. Therefore, the date also served as my Army anniversary each year.

Today would have marked twenty years of service, were I still in the Army. However, my service ended last September as a result of refusing to go along with the covid-19 injection mandate. Having seen the deliberate and intentional onslaught against our military at the hands of senior Pentagon officials, I feel entirely vindicated by my decision to resign from the Army after being relieved of my battalion command position for not complying with the order to take the shot.

When I think back on how incomprehensible the last few years would have been to the West Point cadet pictured below if able to see into his own future, it leads me to reflect on my entire career and the way it ended. Below is my senior West Point photo.

Senior Photo (2003) from the yearbook, known as The Howitzer

Keeping the Faith

As you can see above, I included a very well known New Testament quotation from St. Paul found in a letter to Timothy (2 Timothy 4:7). Looking back, I’m a little unimpressed with myself for selecting this passage. First of all, it was unoriginal on my part. The scripture is very well known and widely applicable in a case like this where one is approaching the end of a certain chapter in life or struggle, but I could have been much more creative. However, more importantly, it was also fairly myopic and perhaps even pretentious in the way I used it. I didn't necessarily mean it to be, but lifting a statement like that from Paul and appropriating it to oneself and one's own circumstances, however well intentioned, can come across as pompous. It's also short-sighted. I had obviously meant it in reference to my time at the Academy. The passage is backward-looking in the way Paul initially wrote it and therefore in the way I applied it. I didn't mean it to signify anything about what might lay ahead for me in my time in the Army. Yet, despite that intentional rearward orientation, its use then still seems so premature. It connotes an air of finality, which was true in terms of my time at the Academy, but my actual Army career had not even begun yet.

In any case, I used the passage and it is forever stuck below my photo in the 2003 West Point yearbook (known as The Howitzer). Even now at the risk of still sounding pretentious, I will claim that its attribution to my own situation is far more applicable now than it ever was twenty years ago. In many ways, I do feel that I “kept the faith” by giving up my career in the military.

In reference to “the faith,” I don’t necessarily mean it in reference to integrity or my oath to the Constitution though I think these things are highly important and I believe that my decision absolutely upheld those ideas. But by “the faith,” I specifically mean it in the Christian way that Paul meant it. I mean faith in God. I mean faith in following God regardless of what is at stake. Any extended inclusion of integrity or the oath as part of that faith is ancillary to loyalty to God.

Also, at the risk of being misinterpreted, let me clarify that it is more accurate to say that I attempted to “[keep] the faith” rather than declaring definitively that I successfully did so.

In saying that, I am making one comparison and one comparison only. I am clearly not comparing myself or my situation to Paul or his situation at the time he wrote to Timothy. This really should go without saying. I’m also not really even comparing myself or my decision to others or their decisions (though I could, and have).

The comparison I draw today is between the career-ending decision I made and the decision I could have made. In this particular vein, I am making the distinction between a decision that I view as having “kept the faith” and a decision that would have been to falter in the faith. In doing so, I am limiting the comparison to only a) an actual decision I made, and b) a hypothetical decision that I could have made. I am not claiming some grand military career in which I was perfect and did everything right. I am not assuming some “wannabe” martyr status. I am not self-appointing as a hero to be emulated.

Above all, I am in no way claiming to have always “kept the faith” in some absolute way. I am not claiming it in some sweeping, all-encompassing, grandiose way but rather in the extremely narrow manner I defined above. I am taking a passage I used twenty years ago, wisely or unwisely, and highlighting the potential significance it now has for the end of my Army career that heavily overshadows any slight meaning I thought it may have had to the close of my tenure as a cadet at the Academy.

Losing Command, Career, and Retirement

For the past two years or so — corresponding approximately to the time I initially took command of the battalion in June of 2021 — I knew that my career was likely to end prematurely. As the next few months passed, and the covid-19 injection mandate went into effect, I knew with more clarity each passing day that by refusing to take the shot, my career would not last until the twenty year mark. This led me to accept an inevitable conclusion: my entire career would be reduced down to this one decision. It would matter little what I had achieved or failed to achieve up to that point. Nearly two decades of service would collapse down into the moment of time in which I would select a specific option offered to me at the fork in the road. Other seemingly important points in my career would now hold little significance when compared to the magnitude of that one decision. For good or bad, more than nineteen years would be summed up in just that one decision.

What exactly was that fork in the road? Simply stated, I could take the covid-19 injection or refuse to take it.

I chose to refuse the shot. That in turn led to my relief of command. A few months later, once the Army published an additional directive stating that it would separate all “unvaxxed” soldiers, I decided to resign. In my memorandum to the Army’s Human Resources Command, I explained my reasons for resignation (included below).

What's the route I could have chosen? I could have simply decided to take the shot. I could have told myself that it was a vaccine like any other and that since I had never refused one previously, there was no reason to refuse this one. I could have told myself that my battalion needed me and that the Army and my superiors expected me to be “on the team” and to fall in line.

Is there a third, middle option I could have chosen? Yes. I could have submitted a religious accommodation request. I chose not to do that. In my view, many people's religious objections had to do with some aspect of the research, development, or production of the injections. While I shared many of those same concerns, I felt that narrowing my objections to those, although important, would almost be to concede that the shots were safe and effective. I was completely unwilling to make that concession.

In fact, I was also unwilling to concede that the shots were even necessary at all. I thought the entire covid scheme was evil. I never trusted any portion of the entire covid narrative. I didn't know exactly what was going on but I knew the narrative was false. I knew the government was lying. I knew the agenda behind the injections was truly sinister. I still don't know exactly what all the real objectives of the covid op were, to include the shots, but I knew the op was nefarious and had to do with a lot more than just money.

Besides, had I somehow gotten a religious accommodation request approved (very unlikely), I'd have remained in command and therefore would have been expected to be part of the fraudulent and malevolent charade.

Therefore, in my mind there were only two options. Not three. I could either refuse to go along with an evil scheme developed by tyrants that clearly involved an attack on truth, effrontery to God, and willful treason. Or I could go along with it, either fully or partially. Ultimately, I decided not to go along with it and to resign. Though I had not initially known about the initial fraud upon which the mandate was predicated, by the time I submitted my resignation in March of 2022, I fully knew that the mandate was unlawful and fraudulent. I knew the military was being gutted by its own government and Pentagon leaders. In my memorandum to the Army’s Human Resources Command, I explained my reasons for resignation (included below).

By refusing to go along with it, I sacrificed my command. By ultimately resigning, I also sacrificed the remainder of my career and my retirement pension. Those sacrifices are not insignificant. When I left the Army on September 15, 2022, I was only eight and a half months from today and therefore from qualifying for my pension.

Had I opted for the other route, I would now be finishing my time in battalion command and looking forward to whatever assignment the Army might have in store for me next. In any case, my retirement and pension would be assured.

By choosing to stand against evil and treason, I lost my command, career, and retirement. However, I maintained my integrity. I never violated my oath to the Constitution which I have always taken very seriously. Most importantly, I put my trust in God, stood up for truth, and tried to do my small part to be a Christian man of action. In this way, I felt I “kept the faith” or least attempted to do so in my small way.

Whatever shortcomings I have had in life or even in my Army career, I am proud of the way my career ended. I am proud that I complied with the oft-repeated dictum at West Point to “choose the harder right instead of the easier wrong,” a line that comes from the Cadet Prayer. Regardless of what my rather unremarkable academic reports from the Academy might indicate, I clearly learned something while there.

A Twenty Year View

When I look back at my career, I have gained a lot over the past two decades. I thought that the Army was a great way to be a part of something larger than myself. In a way, that was definitely true. I did learn a lot about discipline, hardship, teamwork, leadership, and self-sacrifice. Those are terrific traits to develop and refine.

I also believed that service in the Army was a great way to serve the country. This was less true, but I believed it at the time. Now I feel that it would be difficult to make myself believe I was serving the country if I had remained in uniform.

When I was a young officer, I was very physically fit but not very professionally mature. I was inexperienced but arrogant. I had much to learn along the way. With very few exceptions, I had tremendous leaders. I also had wonderful peers and many great subordinates. I was surrounded by people who were smart, worked hard, and cared about the mission and those around them. The Army was often a really great team to be a part of.

I was fortunate enough to be stationed at four different duty stations stateside: Fort Drum, NY (twice); Fort Benning, GA; Fort Leavenworth, KS; and Fort Campbell, KY; two overseas duty stations: Honduras and Korea; and two deployments to Afghanistan. I was a part of great units and proud to be a member of each of those teams. I worked with incredibly gifted people, some of the greatest people I have ever met.

I had personal failures and personal successes. I made mistakes but also achieved high goals. Sometimes I was a weaker link in the team’s chain and sometimes I was a real asset to the team. I experienced true misery at some moments of my career and in others had moments of great fun or excitement.

All of these couplets of highs and lows are the typical vicissitudes of any military career. But in this case, it is my career and I’m proud of it. I own my errors along the way but am also proud of my achievements. I’m proud to have culminated my career as a battalion commander. As I told my division commander in a one-on-one meeting with him as we discussed the consequences of my decision to refuse the shot, “I’m right where I want to be. If this is how my career ends, I’m good with it.”

Yes, there were some worldly things I had to sacrifice. A battalion command isn’t bad per se and neither is a military career or a retirement pension. In fact, these things can be quite good under the right circumstances. But they’re still worldly ventures. There are things that are more important. Giving up my command, career, and pension weren’t necessarily easy. They came at a cost, and to a significant degree made my life far more stressful. I would be a liar if I were to say I haven’t lost sleep because of the effects of that decision.

Yet, I would rather lose sleep over the impacts of those losses than to lose sleep over the internal tension that would come as a result of having sacrificed my integrity or my oath to the Constitution, or most importantly, if I had been disloyal to God. And for me, that’s what it would have been. I knew the covid scheme was based on lies. I knew it was meant to weaken the country. I knew the shot mandate was treasonous. I knew that its ultimate aim was destructive. While I didn’t know the specifics, I knew it was sinister and I knew that its design was evil at the core. I knew that it was a direct attack on God, truth, and the country.

I entered the Army believing that I was embarking on a noble venture for God and Country. Nearly twenty years later, in an effort to “[keep] the faith,” I departed the Army precisely because of that same allegiance to God and Country.

