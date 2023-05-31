Ideas and Actions

Jun 1, 2023

Thank you for the sacrifice you made and thank you for continuing to reach out and try to help others. I was lucky...I was about a year further along than you were when everything hit the fan. I played the game and submitted a religious exemption request (denied) and subsequent appeal (also denied). I submitted a retirement letter that was approved and retired on June 30, 2022. I was the only person on a ship of 150+ sailors that refused the quackccine. I hope you keep fighting for the retirement that you earned. Best of luck to you and yours!

Very Respectfully,

Andrew Soristo

CWO, Retired

May 31, 2023Edited

Thank you for writing this. I was very moved to read it. Thank you for your service, and thank you most especially for standing up for our freedoms and the US Constitution.

I wholly agree that, as you write, "I knew the covid scheme was based on lies. I knew it was meant to weaken the country. I knew the shot mandate was treasonous. I knew that its ultimate aim was destructive. While I didn’t know the specifics, I knew it was sinister and I knew that its design was evil at the core. I knew that it was a direct attack on God, truth, and the country."

It gives me a lot of heart that you recognized this, and refused to be part of it. Again, thank you.

