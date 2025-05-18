Today is Armed Forces Day. I discuss the origins of the holiday and the history of the republican ideals of citizen-soldier service. I explain the military’s stated commitment to a professional ethic and discuss how well I think senior military leaders currently do or do not align with that ethic. I also speak about what it means to “support the troops” and describe the importance of understanding our role as citizens in a republic to ensure our government - to include the military - operates within the framework of the law.
If you like this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.
Ideas and Actions is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you, Brad, for refusing to be silent as long as the egregious wrongdoings have seen no accountability. Likewise, your message imploring Americans to get off the couch is critical. Every bit of pride you feel for refusing to turn your back on the Constitution and our citizens is well deserved and, I pray, will be richly rewarded.
many have failed to meet their oaths of office