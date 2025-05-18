Today is Armed Forces Day. I discuss the origins of the holiday and the history of the republican ideals of citizen-soldier service. I explain the military’s stated commitment to a professional ethic and discuss how well I think senior military leaders currently do or do not align with that ethic. I also speak about what it means to “support the troops” and describe the importance of understanding our role as citizens in a republic to ensure our government - to include the military - operates within the framework of the law.

