I've never claimed to be a legal scholar, but when it comes to understanding the fundamental basics of the law, one doesn't need to be. I discuss the importance of the rule of law, the dialectical traps that often prevent people from making legal assessments of given policies, and why it's necessary to evaluate the legality of those policies rather than just the utility they may otherwise yield. Tyrants ignore the law and ignorant citizens allow them to do it. More Americans need to care about the law to protect their rights.

