Yes! I not only believe we can save the country but also that the country is worth saving. Here, I propose an idea for how a comprehensive review of our societal systems could and should be conducted. Though I think something like this needs to occur, my presentation of the idea here is meant to be more of a thought experiment, or a spark that can elicit dialogue on this essential topic. To be practically executed, the idea would need to be more thoroughly developed given the importance of the task and the risks associated.
The piece I read in the video can be found here.
A nation that can’t feed itself isn’t free. A people that won’t think for themselves aren’t sovereign. We talk a lot about liberty, but most of us wouldn’t last a week without the very systems that enslave us. That’s not freedom—it’s dependence in disguise.
This debate over illegal immigrants and constitutional rights has pulled back the curtain. Many argue that undocumented migrants don’t deserve constitutional protections. But that belief reveals more than legal confusion—it exposes just how far we’ve strayed from the moral and spiritual foundation this country was built on.
The Constitution didn’t appear out of thin air. It was written to enshrine the truths proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence: that all people are endowed by their Creator with unalienable rights. Not privileges for the law-abiding. Not rewards for citizens. God-given rights—for persons.
If we start deciding who is worthy of those rights based on status or paperwork, we’ve already surrendered the central truth: government doesn’t give rights—it exists to protect them. When we forget that, we don’t just risk tyranny—we invite it.
So the question is: can we salvage this country? Are we even ready for a Convention of the States?
I don’t think so. In fact, I believe going that route could be our final mistake. With virtually every branch of government captured and corrupted, opening up our founding documents to revision is not reform—it’s an invitation to erasure. The Convention may sound like a solution, but in the hands of those who hate the foundation, it becomes a weapon to destroy what little remains of it.
What we need is not a government-led revolution—but a spiritual one. The kind that doesn’t start in the halls of power, but in the hearts of God’s people. The kind that mirrors the original spark of this nation—not perfect men, but repentant ones. Men and women who feared God more than kings and took responsibility for their communities, their land, and their liberty.
We’ve abandoned our duty to know our past, to understand our system, and to guard the liberty we inherited. And I’m not casting stones—I’m confessing. Before my resistance to the COVID operation exposed the depth of the tyranny, I was asleep. Uninformed. Complicit by default. I had to repent. Because ignorance isn’t neutral—it’s betrayal. It’s a failure of stewardship. If we don’t return to truth—God’s truth—we won’t rebuild anything worth saving. We’ll either repeat the same patterns under a new banner or be ruled by those who hate the foundation entirely.
Without local control of food, water, energy, and communication, we remain captives. But a community that can feed itself doesn’t descend into desperation—it becomes a refuge. And when that community walks in the ways of Jesus Christ, it becomes a light. This is how freedom is born: the truth shall make you free (John 8:32). And the truth is this—Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and He will provide all that His people need.
Politics can’t resurrect a dying nation. Only repentance can. And it starts not in Washington—but in the mirror.
It would be nice to revert to a life that feels at least halfway human, but people have become used to being treated as government assets all over the world. Most of them are conditioned to believe in nonsense and are docile to the point of self-elimination for "the greater good."
The globalists control the global money flow through their over 160 central banks. Their investment firms and their subsidiaries own and/or control just about everything that matters.
A good start would be to deprive them of their fiat currencies that have no intrinsic value, which would also include their ill-gotten gains and assets they have acquired from making the people pay for them. Still, food, water, energy, and communication are of vital importance, and they must change all at once together, but how can be enablers and the enforcers be convinced that it is good for THEM to regain THEIR OWN little previous freedom, while they are promised and even given power and wealth? That step would be the only way to prevent further carnage, but even freezing bank accounts and stopping production and distribution would kill about 19 out of 20 people in a few weeks (and they would be attacking each other for a can of soup), exactly the amount the globalists are aiming at...
What exactly is worth saving and what, who, and why does it deserve to be saved?