Yes! I not only believe we can save the country but also that the country is worth saving. Here, I propose an idea for how a comprehensive review of our societal systems could and should be conducted. Though I think something like this needs to occur, my presentation of the idea here is meant to be more of a thought experiment, or a spark that can elicit dialogue on this essential topic. To be practically executed, the idea would need to be more thoroughly developed given the importance of the task and the risks associated.

The piece I read in the video can be found here.

If you like this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.

Tip Jar