Understanding the relationship between cause and effect can be difficult within complex systems, especially social systems. I discuss the necessity of understanding the chain of causality and the utility of systems thinking, as well as some associated pitfalls/dangers of systems thinking. I also offer some thoughts on how the inability to detect dialectical traps results from inadequacies in grasping cause and effect relationships within social systems.

