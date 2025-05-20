Today marks the 250th anniversary of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence, a North Carolina document purportedly written only a month after the events at Lexington and Concord and therefore early in the trajectory towards independence from Britain. While the "Meck Dec" would have preceded July 4th, 1776 by more than a year, its authenticity has been disputed by many historians. Regardless of its now widely accepted inauthenticity, the date of May 20th has remained culturally significant in NC for a long time and remains a key date in the American journey for self-determination.

If you like this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.

Tip Jar