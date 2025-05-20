Ideas and Actions

Ideas and Actions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Egg Bea's avatar
Egg Bea
11h

Ill watch later. Still working on that dollar. I don't really know much about North Carolina so I did a quick search.

Here's a copy & paste of something I found interesting

👉 North Carolina has a lesser-known historical quirk: it’s home to the first documented gold discovery and subsequent gold rush in the United States. In 1799, a young boy named Conrad Reed found a 17-pound gold nugget on his family’s farm in Cabarrus County. His father, John Reed, didn’t realize its value at first and used it as a doorstop for years. By 1802, the nugget’s worth was recognized, sparking America’s first gold rush—decades before the more famous California Gold Rush of 1849. This led to North Carolina becoming a major gold producer in the early 19th century, with the Reed Gold Mine operating until 1912. Today, the site is a state historic landmark, but it’s not as widely celebrated as later gold rushes, making it a hidden gem in the state’s history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brad Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture