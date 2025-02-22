I go through the recently released DoD memos detailing the reinstatement plan for those separated due to the covid shot mandate. I discuss what I think makes sense and what I think is fundamentally lacking. While I think there are some parts of the memos that are well written, on the whole it offers totally insufficient remedies.
Hi Brad!
Good to see your post on this. Haven’t listened yet but I look forward to hearing your opinion as always.
Pretty emotionally charged situation.
You know my situation coming out of health care. I am still trying to reconcile my feelings about this and have since suspended my Canadian (Alberta) Nursing license.
I know “they” want “ us” back. But it’s bums in the seats or names on the roster.
Has anything really changed.
Fortunately, I am close enough to retirement age that I can make a choice to look after myself and those who are important to me rather than put my energy and efforts into an agenda I don’t trust anymore..
Hi to all my friends!
Miss you guys ❤️❤️
Wendy
This is where I stand with all this: after being medically retired in 2018.. my final physical to be put on the permanently retired list came during covidstan were i was berated by multiple navy doctors for refusing to mask and go along with the fraud, to the point that the CO of the hospital came and told me if i didn’t mask she was going to have the MP’s drag my service dog and I out of the facility… to me there will be no remedy until everyone.. I mean everyone that went along with, participated in this eugenics program is routed out of service, any service member in leadership that forced masking or jabs on their Men…GONE! Raze it to the ground… march all the generals out and fire them! I got calls from buddies in Special ops trying to figure out how to navigate this because they didn’t want to get the jab. A 160th SOAR pilot called me.. he was 1 of 3 guys in his squadron refusing to get the jab…. This destroyed lives… and no amount of reinstatements is going to fix the bigger problem.