Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth released a short video today on his X account about an upcoming comprehensive review of the Department of Defense’s promotion system to identify needed reforms. Hegseth, accompanied by former Marine lieutenant colonel Stu Scheller, mentioned that “America’s sons and daughters who serve in our military deserve the best leaders,” which is of course true. No one would dispute that, but is DoD currently postured to provide the necessary reforms to the system?

Who within the senior ranks of the military can best identify the selection criteria needed to determine the best rising leaders? Who within the military is teaching our junior troops the values required to serve honorably?

