Image found here

I wanted to share a few quick thoughts on Jeffrey Epstein, the types of activities forever linked to his name, and the massive amounts of attention centered on him.

This is not meant to be an exhaustive exploration into Epstein or the allegations that have circulated about him and those in his circles over the past five years. I just have a few thoughts I wanted to share.

I don’t claim to have any special knowledge regarding Epstein. In fact, there are many folks out there who have researched him far more than I have. I also can’t say to have firsthand knowledge of the world he has operated within…though it doesn’t take much imagination or research to grasp the dark nexus that lies at the intersection of intelligence operations, political blackmail, and the most extreme forms of sexual depravity. Epstein appears to have been involved in a very sick world.

Let me share the first portion of a Twitter (X) post that I put out a few months ago (February 28, 2025).

The entirety of that post can be read below:

Me during the entire Epstein op: 🥱 Why? Because it's an op. It was always an op. It continues to be an op. It's so much of an op that the idea that it's an op...is also an op 😎 (because it's multi-layered). That's NOT to say that Epstein-like crimes don't occur. They certainly do, and are far worse than we've been allowed to know. But the EXPOSURE story was deliberate, controlled, & limited. That continues to be the case. My thoughts for years have been that Epstein isn't dead. The "he didn't kill himself" meme was so prevalent & pervasive that it was obvious to anyone who had eyes to see that they wanted you to think that not only was he dead, BUT also that he'd been killed to keep him from revealing whatever he knew. The "official" story that he killed himself was so intentionally laughable that you were supposed to reject it & therefore cling to the alternate narrative that he'd been off'd. Many Americans dutifully rejected the primary narrative of suicide & thus bought the alternate narrative of murder, which is exactly what they wanted you to do the whole time. That's how sophisticated psyops work. Also, did Epstein himself ever exist at all? Was/is he a real person? Is he a composite of multiple people? Is he merely an avatar meant to represent/push ideas they want to seed in our minds? (Like Elon is, in my view). Again, the Epstein-type stories are very real (and far short of the whole truth). However, the clown show drama that's been going on for 5+ years is intentionally theatrical and meant to be a mockery of these sick activities & public naivete about them. We haven't learned about these stories DESPITE the best efforts of the deep state to cover them up, but precisely BECAUSE the deep state has chosen to reveal what they have. If anyone does in fact end up prosecuted over all this, it's because that too was intended. We've got to stop falling for obvious psyops & assuming they represent victories.

That post still sums up what I think of Epstein and the op built around him. Over the past few months since I made that post, much more attention has become focused on Epstein and Epstein-type activities, but my overall assessment has not changed. In fact, the assessment hinges on one critical assumption, which I laid out clearly above:

We only know about Epstein because the deep state has permitted us to know about him and the things he was involved in.

*Quick note on the deep state - I used to shy away from using the term ‘deep state’ but have since gone back to using it more frequently. I realized that my resistance was more to the incorrect way the term was being used than it was to the term itself. (See here for a brief but thorough explanation of the history of the use of the term.) Another reason I've gone back to using it more is because the term is already in common use and therefore easily understood (though it is important to ensure the proper meaning is conveyed).

That means that the entire situation, to include the exposure of Epstein-type activities, is an op. It was planned, and the plan is now being carried out. If it was planned to be carried out this way, then it must be because all this serves a purpose for the deep state.

Epstein functions as a lightning rod.

In other words, he is there to intentionally catch the hyper-focused array of heat, light, and energy that is sure to come.

A lightning rod’s function is to protect structures from possible lightning strikes by providing an alternate, lower resistance path to the ground.

Unfortunately, it's often a human tendency to follow the path of least resistance, and this holds true with how most people respond to the information they encounter.

This role as a lightning rod achieves two possible objectives:

It serves to reveal to the public that these types of activities occur while still concealing the scope of their occurrence. It reinforces a false idea of the deep state.

Child trafficking is no longer a secret in this country. Many Americans care about this topic - as they should - and can’t countenance the fact that the worst possible crimes are either directly committed or otherwise enabled by those in government. Therefore, this understandable ire must be directed at someone. Epstein and his supposed list provide a convenient outlet.

Permitting Americans to train their anger on Epstein serves this intended goal of revealing that these actions happen while still concealing the extent to which these actions occur.

Why would the deep state want people to know that these horrible actions are being committed by powerful people in positions of influence?

As I have mentioned before, many of those who control the deep state operate along the occult principle of consent farming. To understand this, we must realize that these dark individuals engage in ritual activity. The effectiveness of these rituals, according to these individuals, can be increased by gaining the consent of those targeted in the ritual. This involves revealing - though perhaps not explicitly or completely - what it is that they are doing. Our inability to stop them equates, in their minds, to consent.

How does the Epstein narrative reinforce an inaccurate or incomplete idea of the deep state?

Again, let me address the point I briefly mentioned above. It is important to understand the distinction between the originally intended use of the term deep state and the less complete meaning of the term after its deliberate hijacking. For a more in depth look at the history of the term, see this article here. I’ve also spoken more in depth about this in a video here. My goal is not to give a thorough explanation of the deep state here.

What are the false ideas of the deep state that the Epstein op reinforces?

The term deep state really started to be used during the 2016 presidential campaign to a far broader degree than it had been used before. However, the way the term was used led many people to become confused as to what the deep state is. Use of the term by Trump and others in his orbit reinforced the idea that the deep state is a Democrat phenomenon. This is of course ridiculous. The deep state controls both political parties and certainly controls all recent presidents.

This point is important. This is why the Epstein file - assuming it exists and is as damning as we've been told - was never released by the Democrats while Biden was in office. Some suggest that Trump must not be in the Epstein file because his inclusion in the file would have resulted in exposure by his enemies when they had the power to do so. Those pushing this idea are merely revealing their inability to comprehend how the deep state works.

The influence operation used to build Trump up in the eyes of conservatives over the past decade has included several specific active measures. One of these has been deliberate attacks by the media, the Democrats, or even some RINOs. The objective is that by portraying Trump as having the “right” enemies, conservatives would (incorrectly) conclude that he must be a champion of liberty. Other efforts included the spurious indictments, the Mar-a-lago raids, and then the capstone event - the staged 'assassination attempt’ in Butler, PA in July of 2024. Before the Butler event which yielded the “Fight! Fight! Fight!” photo, there was the Trump mug shot. These images are important parts of the influence operation.

If he's consistently attacked by the deep state, he must be an opponent of the deep state, right?

Wrong, but that is what you're supposed to think.

A sophisticated influence operation of this type must involve attacks that are powerful enough to build the credibility of the subject but not so powerful that they irreparably damage his reputation.

The CIA and other intelligence networks certainly know this. Think about the influence operations that would be used to meddle in a foreign election. Agency operatives could deliberately run an influence operation to build the credibility of the friendly, pro-US candidate while simultaneously delegitimizing a rival candidate.

The Epstein file’s release under Biden would have resulted in too powerful a blow to Trump before the deep state was done using him. That's why it would not have been used against him by the Democrats. That would not have been permitted.

If the Epstein file is used to destroy Trump, or anyone, then it's because that's intended. It would mean Trump has fulfilled his role and has either been betrayed and discarded by those who own and control him (which does occasionally happen), or perhaps it would mean that even his downfall has been faked.

Whatever happens, Epstein is a lightning rod that serves the purposes of the deep state and does not in any way mean that the deep state is losing control. The true power players are at no risk.

This, of course, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t care about Epstein. It should deeply concern us that those running our country are likely involved in the most sinister deeds a human can commit. That should deeply trouble us. Our country is at stake.

But we shouldn’t assume the Epstein op is something it isn’t.

If you appreciate this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.

Tip Jar