False flags are a specific type of deception operation that have been conducted by many governments or other groups around the world. To adequately understand today's world, we must grasp the way false flags are used. Using John Hamilton's book False Flags, State Secrets, and Government Deceptions as a guide, I provide an explanation of what a false flag is and then go through a list of (generally accepted) false flags that have occurred over the last two hundred years.

