Hope is important in this day and age. So is an optimistic outlook, as long as that optimism is grounded in reality. It's entirely possible to be optimistic without being naive, just as it's possible to be realistic without being pessimistic. It's necessary that we remain hopeful, while also understanding that our hope can be weaponized against us. I find the term "black pill" to be rather lame, but we need to address its meaning because it's so often used these days.

If you like this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.

Tip Jar