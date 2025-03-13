Hope is important in this day and age. So is an optimistic outlook, as long as that optimism is grounded in reality. It's entirely possible to be optimistic without being naive, just as it's possible to be realistic without being pessimistic. It's necessary that we remain hopeful, while also understanding that our hope can be weaponized against us. I find the term "black pill" to be rather lame, but we need to address its meaning because it's so often used these days.
If you like this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.
Ideas and Actions is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
First comment:
🤮
Second comment:
..depending on you're beliefs you may think you don't know what God(s) judgements will be but depending on what types of values you think your god(s) holds you should have an idea ..if you preach certain values and morals it's bcuz you think you are aligning yourself with your god(s) will ..if you don't live what you preach it stands to reason you are out of sorts with your god(s) and will receive negative judgements at some point. Stating you don't know while preaching certain ideals is nonsense. You have to have some opinion on it or you wouldn't preach your ideology ..preaching and not living out that standard while pretending you do is like saying you think your god(s) is stupid ..it comes down to what you think your god(s) wants and living by that ..if you think your god(s) is ok with certain standards of behaviour and will reward you for being a hypocrite ..then you will live your life like that ..if you think your god(s) enjoys you leaving fruit at an alter then you will live like that ..it's not that you don't think you don't know what will be judged that is your unknown ..it's whether you chose correctly in what you think your god(s) wants or holds to be valuable standards ..if you are someone who believes the bible then you believe in some sort of end times where Jesus will return ..the bible is clear that many will be deceived and the numbers of people will be decreased by judgements ..if you take today's numbers of earth populations that they estimate at being 8 billion then apply biblical judgements that puts you around the 800-900 million population left after judgements ..that's a lot of people who chose wrong or deceived themselves into believing what their God(s) wanted ..it's not that no one knows cuz apparently 800-900 million people will get it right ..just some thoughts that came to mind ..I have more but you're probably rolling your eyes at me so why bother
Third comment:
I concluded that I prefer when you offer eye candy ..I wasn't planning on watching but decided to when I got here ..eye candy is a MUST so go with the🔥 blazen🔥 hottie hair and wear something with colour ..I'm getting bored with the grey shirt ..blah ..I'm starting to hate it 😩
Fourth comment:
I should probably mention something having to do with what you chose as your video theme ..I don't believe that it's proper to expect people to only reflect on what you wanted to cover ,I feel if you inspired something outside of that then it shouldn't be frowned upon but you are quite harder on me than others so I'll bow to you on this sole occasion as a way of saying 🖕..so in reflection I feel like people live in different compartments while living and interacting in the same space ..seeing the world through rose coloured glasses is more than fine to do if it's used as a tool to help you navigated through the rough spots ..sometimes a good close your eyes session can transform your thoughts and open you up to ideas you didn't know we're there or could understand in the state you were in ..I also feel like it's useful in the reverse ..a good brooding dive can awaken new meaning and insights ..I think part of the problem when people are trying to come up with solutions is that they aren't actually trying to do that ..they in fact are only trying to line up what they want and force the solutions to be what fits to achieve their inside goals as opposed to the outside goals that move and correct large scale solutions ..defining the goal requires you to define micro, medcro and macro goals within the same problem ..people are looking for what gives them "their" ideal not "the" ideal ..large scale solutions come down to editing out the selfish inside goals of people while still keeping everyone onboarded in the same direction ..how do you get people to edit out their inside goals for the greater good of the large scale solution? ..in part you define the main goal and key micro, medcro and macro goals within the primary goal and present them ..from their you direct people to keep those parameters in mind while forming their personal goals and what they plan on giving you as their contribution ..when you define the goals and monitor the direction the organization (or group) is taking it allows you to view progress through the lens of goals ..solutions naturally come about when you focus on goals ..flushing out the three goal types on top of the primary goal strengthens your core goal and leaves room for fluid flexible lines to connect where and when needed on there own ..it also gives people room to move towards their personal inside goals while working to achieve the large scale solution ..how do you translate this model when you are working on large scale solutions as an informal group or as an individual? ..as an informal group you define a separate goal to the side of your other goals that's focus is to keep the boundaries of the group intact ..this soils any hijacking of the agenda for selfish inside goals ..as an individual you do the same goal mapping, including side goals, but for obvious reasons your edits are done as a streamlining effort ..this model of large scale solution mapping can also be used as a business formula ..it's also kind of like standard best practices of coaching ..if you're nice to me I'll illustrate micro, medcro and macro flows for you ..you're not nice to me so you'll probably never receive that
Fifth comment:
I tell people who tell me not to complain that they need to rethink how they view complaining ..if we didn't have complaints we'd never progress ..complaining is a natural component to making things better and improving ..complaining is attached to goal setting ..it assists you in defining your goals ..the issue with complaining is knowing what to give weight to and knowing how much weight to give and when to give that weight and which kind of weight to give ..balance
Sixth comment:
..doom and gloom as you say, just are ..it's not productive nor wise to ignore their existence ..it's not productive nor wise to be overly selfish in your goals ..it's not productive nor wise to think you aren't a component ..decide what you are looking for on a personal level outside of the large scale solution ..that will give you a better entry point where you can engage with the large scale solution and a better idea of how to engage with it to successfully achieve a symbiotic relationship with it so you are winning personally and as a part of the whole
Seventh comment:
don't forget the 🔥blazen🔥 hottie hair, next time 😘
A very timely and helpful post, grounded in common sense.
Allowing despair a place to hang out serves no one (especially the host)
Great article!