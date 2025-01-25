In the video below, I offer a few initial thoughts on Pres Trump's statement during his inaugural address about offering reinstatement and backpay for those service members "unjustly expelled" from the military over the covid shot mandate. I explain some of the challenges associated with ensuring justice for those harmed by the mandate and give a quick overview of what needs to be considered in order for potential restoration to be achieved.

