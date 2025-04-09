If we are seeking to change or impact a system, do our strategies differ depending on whether we are inside or outside that system? What are the opportunities and risks inherent with each type of strategy? How can we recognize whether or not someone inside a system is employing an inside strategy to fundamentally change that system?

I've been kicking these ideas around in my head a lot lately, so I decided to share them with all of you. You're welcome!

If you like this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.

Tip Jar