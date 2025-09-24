For two years, I have both contributed to, and benefitted from, the great work being done at IPAK-EDU. I have served as an instructor, participated as a student, and partaken in other events such as webinars. So many people across the world are hungry for knowledge and don’t always know where to find the information they crave. Many of us want a better awareness of our world or seek to increase our understanding within specific fields of study.

For those interested in exploring options to continue their education, inform themselves, and interact with other people of integrity, IPAK-EDU is the place to be. With an ever-expanding catalog of courses available, there are more opportunities than ever to be part of something great. There are various phenomenal courses at IPAK-EDU that currently have open enrollment. Go check them out and see what resonates with you.

Let me tell you about my course.

The course I’m currently offering is called Literature as Resistance: Recognizing, Unmasking, and Countering Totalitarian Tendencies. It’s a timely course that explores dystopian fiction in ways that might serve as an interpretive lens to better understand much of what is transpiring in the real world now. Some of the course description, taken from the IPAK-EDU website, is listed below:

In-Depth Analysis: Discover how literature reveals and contemplates totalitarian trends, exploring themes like technocracy, scientific dictatorship, narrative control, and how certain technological innovations such as AI could be used to increase societal control measures. Rich Literary Exploration: Study classics like George Orwell’s 1984, Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451, and Yevgeny Zamyatin’s We alongside contemporary non-fiction such as David A. Hughes’s “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy and other relevant, supplemental material. Critical Discussions: Engage in rich dialogues about the historical development of dystopian literature and its relevance to modern conditions. Practical Applications: Learn to identify and challenge technocratic controls in current scenarios, drawing parallels from the literature to develop ideas for retaining personal sovereignty and integrity. Comprehensive Study: Understand literary devices and themes used by authors to construct narratives and convey profound messages. Throughout the course, students will use the literary texts to examine themes within technocratic/dictatorial systems such as: Control of information to influence behavior

Elevation of knowledge, science, technology, and scientific class

Promotion of materialist paradigm

Separation of man from God or the Transcendent

Atomization of individuals and assimilation into societal mass

Resistance to influence from systems of control

We held the first class last night, which I have posted below. Check it out. If you like what you see and feel that you might enjoy the course, there’s still plenty of time to join us! If you want to know more about the course or sign up, hit the button below:

Literature as Resistance 2025

Here is the video recording for Literature as Resistance 2025, Lesson 1. I hope you enjoy it and consider joining us for the course. We’re just getting started and would love to have you be part of the class.