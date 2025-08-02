The most important positions in the military are the command positions. Commanders run the military and that’s the way it should be. A commander, particularly at the senior levels, will have staffs consisting of advisors. Some of these staff members - such as the legal advisors - are highly skilled and have specialized credentials. Their roles are to advise the commanders, but none of this should be taken to diminish the commanders' responsibility in executing their duties. In this video, we'll address this point in detail by going through an exchange that occurred on social media as a result of Stu Scheller's recent update on DoD's process for reinstatement & backpay for those impacted by the unlawful covid shot mandate. (I already did a video on Stu's update itself.) One of the responses to the exchange on social media was by retired Air Force Colonel Rob Maness, which I go through as well.

If you appreciate this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.

Tip Jar