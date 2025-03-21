People often assume that military personnel or veterans must have a better understanding of what's happening in our world. That's not always true, and sometimes the opposite is true. 'Deep War' is hard to understand and many good people in the military just don't get it. Seeing things through a military lens can be helpful, but can also be quite limiting. I explain why I think that is.

If you like this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.

Tip Jar