Over the last few months, DoD has made some changes and more are coming. However, none of these changes seem to address the most fundamental problems within the department: treason & cowardice.

Recently, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced a dramatic reduction in general officers. I explain some of what is expected of generals, my thoughts on current senior military leaders, and what this coming reduction may mean in terms of how strategic decisions will be made in the future. I discuss the potential use of AI-enhanced systems to facilitate decision making, and highlight some thoughts to consider moving forward.

I speculate on some potential future uses of AI systems and the dangers that must be considered as these systems are used more prevalently, especially in the hands of those who don't have the interest of the people in mind.

Underlining my entire discussion is the idea that our military's senior leaders are not to be trusted and that we can't assume their intentions are pure, noble, or even necessarily patriotic. Too many 'treason apologists' want to find creative ways to explain away DoD's actions the last few years, but we must resist the temptation to dismiss what has happened.

