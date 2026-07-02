Ideas and Actions

Ideas and Actions

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
Jul 2Edited

Brad - it truly was my honor to be there in person Tuesday night. I am horrified at the way our government treated our military. I’m going to do my best to see that this film gets shown at our church. Jennifer will be contacting me.

God bless you and all your other courageous comrades.

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amycwilliams's avatar
amycwilliams
Jul 2

Great speech!

Thank you, for taking the harder right, and God Bless our Brave Warriors who are being led by those who did NOT!

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