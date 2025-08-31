Book Club for People of Action!!
My upcoming course "Literature as Resistance: Recognizing, Unmasking, and Countering Totalitarian Tendencies" will begin in a few weeks. In this video, I give an overview of the course, talk through the books we will read, and explain why I think you would get a lot out of joining in!
Ideas and Actions is a reader-supported publication.
The course will be fun, informal, and discussion-oriented. It'll be a great time, and hopefully we'll all come away smarter!
To learn more about the course or to sign up, go here:
Go check out the other courses at IPAK-EDU as well!
Here’s the video about the course.
In the meantime, a good movie to watch. :)
The Pentagon Wars | English Full Movie | Comedy War
¨In this gripping tale, a decorated soldier uncovers a military cover-up, plunging into a dangerous quest for truth. Loyalties are tested as he delves deeper into the shadows of his past, risking everything for justice.¨
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNpGBTU_jt4
The Pentagon Wars - A product management lesson 9:07 min
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyakI9GeYRs
The Pentagon Wars: Reformers Challenge the Old Guard Paperback – Feb. 25 2014
by James G Burton (Author)
¨The author, an air force colonel and part of the movement, worked in the pentagon for fourteen years. He presents a view of the Department of Defense that only an insider could offer. He exposes serious flaws in the military policy-making process, particularly in weapons development and procuremen.¨