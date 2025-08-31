Ideas and Actions

Mario A Leblanc
6d

In the meantime, a good movie to watch. :)

The Pentagon Wars | English Full Movie | Comedy War

¨In this gripping tale, a decorated soldier uncovers a military cover-up, plunging into a dangerous quest for truth. Loyalties are tested as he delves deeper into the shadows of his past, risking everything for justice.¨

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNpGBTU_jt4

The Pentagon Wars - A product management lesson 9:07 min

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyakI9GeYRs

The Pentagon Wars: Reformers Challenge the Old Guard Paperback – Feb. 25 2014

by James G Burton (Author)

¨The author, an air force colonel and part of the movement, worked in the pentagon for fourteen years. He presents a view of the Department of Defense that only an insider could offer. He exposes serious flaws in the military policy-making process, particularly in weapons development and procuremen.¨

