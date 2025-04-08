Come join our new course at ipak-edu.org called Power and Social Change! In the course, we'll explore how power structures impact us all.

"Using historical case studies, mathematical models of power accumulation, and analyses of modern geopolitical shifts, we will explore how civilizations rise and fall, how power consolidates and redistributes, and how infrastructure investment determines success or collapse. We will examine the balance between centralized governance and decentralized resilience, the role of hidden (latent) variables, and how social unease and unrest and delayed institutional responses impact transformation. Readings from selected resources will provide a deep foundation, alongside contemporary works on AI governance, economic power shifts, and systemic risk."

