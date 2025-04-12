Image found here

Today's date, April 12th, is an important date in North Carolina history as well as in broader American history. The reason dates all the way back to 1776 and the push in the colonies for independence from Great Britain. The date is one of two found on the North Carolina state flag, as I mentioned in a previous Substack piece written on May 20th, 2023 (May 20th is the other date included on the flag).



If your car is registered in North Carolina, you can choose from a variety of designs for your license plate. A popular design option that has been available for a long time is the “First in Flight” version that refers to the aviation accomplishments of the Wright Brothers in Kitty Hawk, NC in 1903. Another option includes both the national and state mottos (“In God We Trust” and “To Be Rather Than to Seem,” respectively).

However, my personal preference is the “First in Freedom” option. This license plate design shows the same two dates that are also found on the state flag along with the words “FIRST IN FREEDOM.”

That's a bold claim. What basis is there for North Carolina to declare itself “first in freedom?”

There are several key steps the Old North State took in the push towards independence. Several of these actions even preceded the July 4th, 1776 Declaration of Independence. Perhaps the most definitive of these actions was what came to be known as the Halifax Resolves, which were signed on April 12, 1776 (one of the dates on both the flag and the license plate).

However, before we get to the Halifax Resolves, we should recall a few other steps taken before April of 1776 to understand where the Resolves fit into the broader timeline towards independence.

Road to Independence

Clearly, tensions had been mounting in the colonies for some time, resulting in increasing disdain for British rule and the royal appointees. A few key events are listed below.

A year before the Halifax Resolves, on April 19, 1775, a series of skirmishes occurred between British soldiers and colonial militia at Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts, also known as “the shot heard round the world.” These events are considered the beginning of the War for Independence.

On May 20, 1775 (one of the two dates on the state flag), a document known as the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence was supposedly written. This document, if it ever existed, would be historically crucial because it would have been written more than a year prior to the July 4, 1776 Declaration of Independence. Additionally, its text reads very similarly to the language used in some of the July 4th Declaration. Regardless of the authenticity of the document, which is largely rejected today, the cultural legacy of the document and the ideas it supposedly promoted have remained important to North Carolinians.

Though the legitimacy of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence has been widely discredited, another document was created just days later that has always been considered authentic. That document is the Mecklenburg Resolves, which were produced on May 31, 1775. In fact, many historians claim that the belief in the Mecklenburg Declaration may stem from confusions and mis-rememberings over the very real Mecklenburg Resolves. Though the Resolves employed bold language that recognized a state of rebellion - the authors had recently become aware of the actions at Lexington and Concord the month prior - and contributed to the ongoing spirit of independence, they were not themselves an unmitigated declaration of such.

About nine months later, there was a key battle at Moores Creek Bridge on February 27, 1776. This was an interesting and significant North Carolina battle, despite the fact that some say it perhaps lasted only a few minutes and few Americans know much about it today. It occurred between Whigs and Loyalists, and was a key patriot victory that preceded the Declaration of Independence.

I know about it because I remember creating a totally badass pretty cool papier mâché mockup of this battle in 8th grade for my required North Carolina History Class. I created two banks of the creek and used blue spray paint to depict the creek water between. I also used spray painted clothes pins to serve as the soldiers on either side. I glued spray painted tooth picks to the sides of the clothes pins to symbolize muskets or rifles (not the same thing and both were used during the war). However, I made two significant historical errors in my mock-up. I spray painted the clothes pins for one side red. Why? To indicate that they were redcoats. This was historically inaccurate. The soldiers fighting for the British cause in this battle weren’t regulars; they were Loyalists. They were colonists that sided with the royal cause and opposed independence - in other words they remained “loyal” to the king. The second historical error that I made in my mockup was that none of the Loyalists (that I mistakenly painted red) were equipped with broadswords! You read that correctly. Scottish Highlanders, fighting on the side of the Loyalists, showed up to a gunfight with swords…and things didn’t go their way.

This was a big win for the colonists in early 1776, leading up to the eventual Declaration of Independence in July.

The Halifax Resolves

The Battle of Moores Creek Bridge was an important event throughout the colonies, but especially in North Carolina where it occurred. About six weeks later, the North Carolina Assembly approved a series of resolutions. Chief among them was the declaration of independence. Beyond that, the Resolves urged support for other colonies also seeking independence and declared North Carolina’s authority to create a constitution.

The Halifax Resolves were the product of the actions that had occurred throughout the previous year and the increasing sentiment of discontent for British rule and desire for independence. Copies of the Resolves were printed throughout the colonies. These served as inspiration for other colonies to follow suit, and were a significant step in leading up to the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress in July.

The Halifax Resolves represent a crucial moment not just in North Carolina history, but in the overall American quest for independence. The Resolves also solidified North Carolina’s place in American history as “first in freedom.”

