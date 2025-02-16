I share a few quick thoughts on Trump's social media post that "He who saves his Country does not violate any Law." I review the presidential oath of office and the relationship between the presidential office and the Constitution.
If you appreciate this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.
Ideas and Actions is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We value your insight, Brad. What did you make of Trump's purportedly accidental failure to put his hand on the Bible at the inauguration? Is that of any consequence?
A Barry Goldwater quote! “Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice,” he said. “And…moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue!” I say, "Troll acusers & mongers may themselves be the trolls."