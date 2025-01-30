I give my thoughts on Pres Trump's Jan 27, 2025 Executive Order: Reinstating Members Discharged Under the Military's Covid-19 Vaccination Mandate. I go through some of the language of the EO and mention what represents a good step forward and what I find lacking. I also describe some of what I think can be expected in DoD's implementation plan.
I believe his executive order should have stated all who left service were wrongfully discharged for the unconstitutional mandate are given the opportunity to be reinstated by requesting to return. Upon the request all members will be brought into the MEB to ensure they are fit for duty. If not they will be further evaluated by the PEB for appropriate IAW DoDI 1332.18
I hear you, Brad, folks are jumping up and down about this or any other EO, yet the actual implementation is sorely overlooked. Not to mention they can be rescinded, changed, adjusted or a host of other actions can be taken, and like you, I am not even privy to. But what I do know and have experienced from the EO's written by previous Presidents is that they are tenuous orders, like the Roman Emperor screaming from the high window of his chambers, but if those who actually have to carry it out do any number of things that impact on what the Emperor has bequeathed, then it all becomes mute.
It is great to have a sound mind like yours who can discuss this from inside the "ranks" so to speak.
People tend to be more reactionary, than pro-active and circumspective.
Whatever the case may be, what's more concerning is any other "vaccine" mandates coming down the pike and how resistance to those would be treated in the future.
I often wonder who is actually employed to "word" these EO's and what is their range of experience as it relates to the implementation in the long run.
Thanks for your sober commentary on this. Peace & Blessings, Nana Baakan