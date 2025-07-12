It's necessary that we identify our core principles and align our lives with those principles. In so doing, we will find others similarly focused. If we do seek to align with people first, what happens when we discover they have different values?

If we follow a path determined by our principles, it can serve almost like the heading laid out by a compass.

Good, noble leaders aren't value-neutral. They inspire others to do what's right and to align with their most cherished principles.

