Rob (c137)
Aug 14, 2023Edited

Edit: perfect timing, this article came out on education https://john-steppling.com/2023/08/the-stage-and-the-mother/ (he's on substack too)

People don't read because school makes you read antiquated wordy shit that academics love to pine over.

I didn't like Shakespeare.... It was like a soap opera.

I hated the papers we had to write on things that didn't really matter much to me.

I hated the tests that asked stupid super specific things from the novel.

Thankfully, later in high school, I was able to do a sci Fi class and a speech class.

They both got me motivated to read because the topics were interesting to learn about!

That's when I started reading for my own curiosity, not because someone else said it was important.

I suppose that's why we have a culture that blindly followed the "experts".

The rest of us just thought for ourselves.

As they say in spiritual matters, beginners mind or from the child within is the best way to discover the truth.

Susan Wolford
Aug 14, 2023

Reading anything of substance these days seems to take too much long term focus in a world of tweets, FB posts, and endless videos. I encourage everyone to visit their local library and see what they have to offer. Not only do they have books, but online video courses, tech help for phones and laptops, and many classes taught by local instructors, and of course: story time and summer reading programs. I look forward to your course. It’s been a long time since I read literature...

