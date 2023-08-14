Available from iStock

Why do so few people read these days? And for those who do read, why don't they read substantial material?

Recently, I wrote a piece that I called People Can’t Read - linked below.

My principal claim in that post was that many people today can't read. It's not just that they won't. It's also that they can't. I'm not saying they are completely illiterate. I'm merely saying that they have lost the ability to read any material that requires substantial intellectual energy.

This is a problem.

I think there is a clear parallel between societies that don’t read and those that are more easily controlled. Why? Societies with less informed populations tend to have a less sophisticated and accurate collective worldview. That leaves them more susceptible to propaganda and manipulation.

I wish that we as a society could crack the code on how to instill the desire to read in more people. How do we revive this lost art?

I've always been a big reader. However, years ago I began to do more of my reading on digital platforms. It became easier to purchase the digital version of books. It seemed to solve the space issue of where to store print copies of books. It also solved the portability issue. It's not hard to carry a book or two if you travel, but with digital copies you can carry hundreds of books as easily as you can carry one.

That said, around 2017 I reversed this trend and almost exclusively began reading hard copies of books once again. Personally, I prefer to take notes in print books and I feel it facilitates my retention of what I read. However, there's another reason as well. When “book burning” returns, and it will —we've already been in the vortex of massive censorship campaigns as it is — destroying the digital copies of books will be the easiest to perform. It's easy to digitally erase a book. It's also easy to make modifications to books that exist on digital platforms. I’m not the first to realize this vulnerability of digital books.

But to burn an actual book, for example, that is sitting on my book shelf in the study of my house, someone has to forcibly seize the book and destroy it, and then do the exact same to every other copy of the same book just to eradicate a single text.

Regardless of the medium that people use to read, I want to encourage people to do more of it. If people prefer to read on an electronic device, at least they're reading. If people prefer to listen to audiobooks, at least they're consuming the information. That's far more than what most people do these days.

Encouragement to read is one of the reasons I have developed my upcoming course: Literature as Resistance. In this course, we'll go through some of the dystopian texts that are revelatory in terms of the insights they provide into much of what we see happening right now.

In a way, reading a text like 1984 is meta-informational because it informs us about how to inform ourselves, or in other words, it provides some context on how to resist the propaganda and manipulation perpetrated on a mass scale.

I'd love to see you in the course. We can use it as a way to help encourage each other to read these important books and keep each other accountable with the weekly readings, etc.

Can you still take the course even if you do little to no reading? Of course, and you'll still take a lot from it through the presentations and discussions. You're welcome to attend the course even if you do zero reading.

However, you'll take full advantage of the course by trying to do as much of the readings as you can.

Hope you see you there. Again, the course can be found here.