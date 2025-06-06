Two years ago, I wrote a piece I called D-Day, WWII, and Truth, in which I noted the inconsistencies between the stated Allied objectives and US actions immediately following the war. You can read that piece here.

Today, I wanted to focus less on questioning the historical narratives of the war and more on the sheer scope of Operation OVERLORD, which commenced on D-Day and concluded with the liberation of Western Europe in late August 1944. I share my thoughts on the planning of the operation, much of which preceded the selection of Eisenhower as the Supreme Allied Commander. I provide a general overview of the Western Europe environment and discuss the different approaches to conducting enemy assessments when planning complex operations. In sum, I think we can simultaneous celebrate the achievements of brave combat troops without necessarily condoning the actions that have put them into the unimaginably awful conditions they found themselves in during that operation.

