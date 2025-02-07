In the video below, I discuss the fundamental limitations of what I refer to as the "Geopolitics 101" worldview; i.e. the "normie" narrative of geopolitics/history. I outline some of the key features of the commonly held narrative, discuss why these provide an incomplete picture of world politics or events, and explain how a more accurate understanding permits us to develop more optimal strategies for operating in this world.

If you appreciate this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.

Tip Jar