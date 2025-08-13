Smedley Butler isn't nearly as well known as he should be in American history. He was a highly decorated retired Major General in the U.S. Marine Corps who, after retiring, became an outspoken critic of what he viewed as racketeering via war. He wrote War is a Racket in 1935.
In 1933, Butler was approached by powerful businessmen who encouraged him to participate in a coup against FDR known as the Business Plot. (There are alternate theories as to what the intended outcome of this coup was meant to be.)
I had heard of Smedley Butler, but I was unaware of this fascinating turn of events and how it fits into our situation again today. Thanks for sharing this lesson. PS: you may not have been awarded a Medal of Honor, Brad, but you have earned our enduring respect and gratitude for your exemplary integrity and courage.
now generals and admirals roll right into board slots with businesses.