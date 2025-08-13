Smedley Butler isn't nearly as well known as he should be in American history. He was a highly decorated retired Major General in the U.S. Marine Corps who, after retiring, became an outspoken critic of what he viewed as racketeering via war. He wrote War is a Racket in 1935.

In 1933, Butler was approached by powerful businessmen who encouraged him to participate in a coup against FDR known as the Business Plot. (There are alternate theories as to what the intended outcome of this coup was meant to be.)

