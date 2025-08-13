Ideas and Actions

Ideas and Actions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Templeton's avatar
Lisa Templeton
3dEdited

I had heard of Smedley Butler, but I was unaware of this fascinating turn of events and how it fits into our situation again today. Thanks for sharing this lesson. PS: you may not have been awarded a Medal of Honor, Brad, but you have earned our enduring respect and gratitude for your exemplary integrity and courage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Brad Miller
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs's avatar
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs
4d

now generals and admirals roll right into board slots with businesses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Brad Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture