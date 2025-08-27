I had a great conversation with Dr. Victoria N. Alexander, a novelist and philosopher of science, whom I had gotten to know through our work with IPAK-EDU. Tori has a fascinating background, a wide base of knowledge, and and an intellect that seemingly bridges any perceived divide between art and science.

In our chat, Tori and I discussed her 2015 book Locus Amoenus (a term that refers to a pleasant place where nothing goes wrong). It’s a loose re-telling of Shakespeare’s Hamlet that takes place in a small upstate New York town (actually a hamlet, as it were) in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks. It’s a fun novel that takes a new spin on an old tale. On her website, Tori describes the novel in the following way:

In this dark comedy, a 9/11 widow and her son, Hamlet, have retreated from Brooklyn to the idyllic rural countryside upstate, where for nearly eight years they have run a sustainable farm. Unfortunately their outrageously obese neighbors prefer the starchy products of industrial agriculture. Hamlet, who is now 18, is beginning to suspect that something is rotten in the United States of America…

There are elements within the novel that will resonate strongly with anyone who has ever questioned the rigidly held tenets of orthodox thought. By employing the framework of Shakespeare’s play Hamlet, Tori has explored creative ways to address delicate issues such as food quality, the abuse of pharmaceuticals, military adventurism, and of course, the official 9/11 narrative. It’s a great, accessible novel that I really enjoyed reading. If you have ever felt out of place because of your beliefs or have ever been disappointed by the failure to convince friends to challenge deeply held assumptions, then you will appreciate Locus Amoenus.

A sequel to this novel, Orwell 2020, will be released sometime this winter. To learn more about Tori and stay informed about the release of her sequel, visit her website. There is also an audio version of Locus Amoenus available at her website as well.

In the interview, Tori also mentions her work at IPAK-EDU and tells us a little about her upcoming course “We Are Not Machines,” about the flawed assumptions and perils inherent to transhumanism. Learn more about the upcoming course here.

Check out our conversation below: