Americans (& others) love a spectacle: the big, bright, & flashy. Are we presented with 'spectacle' that is intended to trigger an involuntary 'suspension of disbelief' response? When we get wrapped up in the spectacle, what are the questions we don't ask? Do we cease to concern ourselves with what is right, moral, legal, true, or real? How is this used to attack our ability to discern truth or reality?

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