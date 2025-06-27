I offer some thoughts on the recent conflict between Israel and Iran that also involved US airstrikes on supposed Iranian nuclear facilities. I discuss the confusion surrounding much of the details of the war and the difficulty in parsing reality from fiction. I mention some of the significant events during the twelve-day period to include the US airstrikes and the ongoing debates over the amount of damage sustained by the supposed nuclear facilities. I discuss Israel's objectives in initiating the pre-emptive strike, Pres Trump's involvement, and the current ceasefire. I also offer some thoughts on what I think we should be prepared for next.

