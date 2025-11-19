Ideas and Actions

Ideas and Actions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Global Citizen's avatar
Global Citizen
1h

I think their video message is preemptive for something that is about to happen. They are planting “seeds” before an event which the President will be provoked into reacting to. Remember when Ukraine provoked Putin into going to war. That’s just my 2 cents.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brad Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture