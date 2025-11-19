The Administration, the Pentagon & Political Theater
Recently, a video was released by some members of Congress in which they addressed service members & members of the intelligence community. In the video, they spoke on several topics & appeared to reassure troops that unlawful orders should be resisted without explaining what supposedly unlawful activity they seem to be concerned about. The reaction from the right has been strong. Let’s try to make some sense of what is going on.
I think their video message is preemptive for something that is about to happen. They are planting “seeds” before an event which the President will be provoked into reacting to. Remember when Ukraine provoked Putin into going to war. That’s just my 2 cents.