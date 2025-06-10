I share my ideas on the importance of command within the military, given my own experiences in the Army. I describe how recent military commanders have massively failed in their responsibilities. No group within the military deserves more of the blame in permitting the institutional failure than those in command over the past few years. While the covid shot mandate revealed the depth of decay in the military, the problems are much bigger than just that single issue. I explain why this so, why the American people should care, and why this must be thoroughly addressed in ways that aren't even being currently considered. My thoughts are centered on the idea that there is currently a paradox at play in which those most likely to fill command positions are actually the least likely to truly understand the mantle of command. Much of what I share in the video comes from a piece I wrote in 2023 on the concept of moral injury, which can be found here.

