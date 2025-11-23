Ideas and Actions

Ideas and Actions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tuesday with Philberg's avatar
Tuesday with Philberg
Nov 26

Hi Brad, I've become a bit of a history buff and researched the JFK assassination in some detail. I was 7 at the time. When you get time, check out my recent posts on JFK assassination:

https://philberg.substack.com/p/conspiracy-theory-or-revelations

https://philberg.substack.com/p/cui-bono-and-controlled-opposition

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lisa Templeton's avatar
Lisa Templeton
Nov 25

Thank you for taking the time to share your thoughts with us, Brad, and for elucidating some things that are new to some of us. I always find your posts to be valuable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Brad Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture