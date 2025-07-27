Today marks the 72nd anniversary of the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement, which occurred on July 27th, 1953 and brought an end to the hostilities of the Korean War. This armistice - a formal ceasefire signed by military commanders on each side - has still not been replaced by a peace treaty.

I give an overview of the negotiations over the two preceding years that led to the eventual armistice. I also discuss some of the implementation mechanisms included in the armistice. The Korean Armistice Agreement is not well known to Americans though it still very much factors into our political and strategic framework for East Asia. Regardless of how one feels about the war, the armistice, or its seven decade permanence, these things matter.

If you appreciate this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.

Tip Jar