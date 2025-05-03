I share a few thoughts on preparedness and cultivating a preparedness mindset. The purpose of this video is not to create an exhaustive list of items or actions but rather to start a conversation on how to approach thinking about preparedness. I offer some of my observations from my time in western NC in the wake of Hurricane Helene. I also give a short review of the book One Second After by William Forstchen, which I recommend due to its thought provoking nature with respect to these themes.

