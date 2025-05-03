Ideas and Actions

Ideas and Actions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judea Anna Cavoto's avatar
Judea Anna Cavoto
4h

Thanks for taking the time to lay out strategic and thoughtful ideas..I find that the videos help me to remain more patient with those in my community whom I see as missing the second wave of "enlightenment" in regards to country-world situation..they got the "covid-scam" but somehow see it as a one-off and all is well, now..i found myself having some thoughtful responses recently to this coming up that came from your disseminations🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brad Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture