With the recent announcement from President Trump that he will offer reinstatement and backpay to those service members whose careers were ended by the covid shot mandate, I wanted to draw attention to a video I made nearly eighteen months ago. In that video (below), I explained my thoughts on military service at this time.
I plan to offer an updated version of my thoughts soon, but for the most part they haven’t changed from what I said when I released this video.
I’m curious to know what others may think about this topic. Let me know in the comments.
I don't think anyone should join the military.
It was already indicated online that the classic American soldier (strong white southerners) have been demoralized and things were pushed too far (DEI, etc.)
Therefore, there would be a rollback in order to restore some faith in the military and get them to enlist again and rebuild the fighting force just in time for a war with China and/or Iran. It would be accompanied by propaganda of war movies and military games on television as well as encouragement to women to shame men for not enlisting.
I've watched it happen before my eyes. We're at the rollback and the media is ramping up war movies, etc. to come this year. I assume next will be the message to the women (maybe in a couple years).
I do think you have a window to honorably resume your commission, receive the apology, take the back pay and then retire. I consider it a form of 'sticking' it to them for their treatment of you as well as a message to the other cowardly officers. I don't think, as much as it is needed, you can expect any accountability for the COVID violaters.
I suppose you might consider your ability to call for COVID accountability could be compromised by retirement status, but that I can't answer 🤷
I think anyone that can resume service for a one to two year window should, but any more than that is too risky.
If they really wanted to change the military they would seek officers like you and place you on the fast track toward becoming a general. That will never happen but I would seriously consider going back to get your back pay and regain your pension. Nobody should hold that against you.