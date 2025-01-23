With the recent announcement from President Trump that he will offer reinstatement and backpay to those service members whose careers were ended by the covid shot mandate, I wanted to draw attention to a video I made nearly eighteen months ago. In that video (below), I explained my thoughts on military service at this time.

I plan to offer an updated version of my thoughts soon, but for the most part they haven’t changed from what I said when I released this video.

I’m curious to know what others may think about this topic. Let me know in the comments.

