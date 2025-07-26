Thoughts on Recent Update from Senior Advisor to Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel & Readiness
This morning, Stu Scheller, Senior Advisor to Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel & Readiness, put out a statement on his personal Twitter (X) account that consisted of an update on the reinstatement process for those separated from the military for refusing to comply with the unlawful covid shot mandate. While I can't necessarily refer to the statement as an official update per se, I believe we can take Stu at his word. Therefore, I think we're free to analyze his update. I think Stu is sincere and a man of his word. I do not, however, think he has an accurate assessment of this situation.
I go through his statement and give my thoughts on what he shared.
If you appreciate this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.
Ideas and Actions is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you, and God bless you, Brad, for continuing to speak articulately and with passion for the cause of justice and our country.
Re the unlawful COVID-19 vaccine mandate…
A fundamental issue continues to be ignored, and that is the vaccinators’ role in this debacle.
Vaccinators who vaccinate people who are under duress to comply are violating their obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.
If the vaccinators had spoken out at the beginning of this thing and refused to collaborate with incentivising/pressuring/coercing/manipulating/mandating this intervention, we wouldn’t be in this dire situation. And this isn’t just about the military of course, it’s about the COVID-19 vaccine products/interventions being pressed upon the global community without vaccinators obtaining valid voluntary informed consent.
This is the elephant in the room that continues to be ignored. This situation is not going to be properly resolved until we deal with the fact that valid voluntary informed consent cannot be obtained from anyone who is being incentivised/pressured/coerced/manipulated/mandated to comply.
It was the vaccinators who stuck the needles in arms, they did it, they violated their obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent. They should have refused to collaborate with this assault on personal autonomy and bodily integrity.
I suggest you need to build this vital aspect into your arguments Brad.
For further background, see for example:
- Email to the President of the American Medical Association: Informed consent and Covid-19 vaccination mandates, 13 September 2023: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/informed-consent-and-covid-19-vaccination-mandates-4.pdf
- US DoD admits vaccination mandate "was unlawful as implemented..." https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/us-dod-admits-vaccination-mandate
- Just ‘following orders’? Who in the medical profession stood firm against the moral disintegration? https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/just-following-orders