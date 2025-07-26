Ideas and Actions

Lisa Templeton
1d

Thank you, and God bless you, Brad, for continuing to speak articulately and with passion for the cause of justice and our country.

Elizabeth Hart
1d

Re the unlawful COVID-19 vaccine mandate…

A fundamental issue continues to be ignored, and that is the vaccinators’ role in this debacle.

Vaccinators who vaccinate people who are under duress to comply are violating their obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

If the vaccinators had spoken out at the beginning of this thing and refused to collaborate with incentivising/pressuring/coercing/manipulating/mandating this intervention, we wouldn’t be in this dire situation. And this isn’t just about the military of course, it’s about the COVID-19 vaccine products/interventions being pressed upon the global community without vaccinators obtaining valid voluntary informed consent.

This is the elephant in the room that continues to be ignored. This situation is not going to be properly resolved until we deal with the fact that valid voluntary informed consent cannot be obtained from anyone who is being incentivised/pressured/coerced/manipulated/mandated to comply.

It was the vaccinators who stuck the needles in arms, they did it, they violated their obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent. They should have refused to collaborate with this assault on personal autonomy and bodily integrity.

I suggest you need to build this vital aspect into your arguments Brad.

For further background, see for example:

- Email to the President of the American Medical Association: Informed consent and Covid-19 vaccination mandates, 13 September 2023: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/informed-consent-and-covid-19-vaccination-mandates-4.pdf

- US DoD admits vaccination mandate "was unlawful as implemented..." https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/us-dod-admits-vaccination-mandate

- Just ‘following orders’? Who in the medical profession stood firm against the moral disintegration? https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/just-following-orders

