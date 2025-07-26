This morning, Stu Scheller, Senior Advisor to Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel & Readiness, put out a statement on his personal Twitter (X) account that consisted of an update on the reinstatement process for those separated from the military for refusing to comply with the unlawful covid shot mandate. While I can't necessarily refer to the statement as an official update per se, I believe we can take Stu at his word. Therefore, I think we're free to analyze his update. I think Stu is sincere and a man of his word. I do not, however, think he has an accurate assessment of this situation.

I go through his statement and give my thoughts on what he shared.

If you appreciate this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.

Tip Jar