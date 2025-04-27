Are we often presented with two sides in which both are ultimately controlled by the same power brokers?
I discuss how we are in a constant war to discern truth from deception, and how sometimes even truth is weaponized against us. I also explain how controlled dialectics are employed to confuse and mislead us, and how that technique may be in use now. I also share my opinions on the current usage of certain terminology that I think has a deeper, more insidious meaning than that which can be understood on the surface.
The video below is an update of a post I initially wrote here nearly two years ago. I offer some updated thoughts and interjected commentary as I read through the original post. Find the original post here.
Classic false dichotomy: zoonotically evolve or escape from a lab. The manpower equivalent of two military brigades of epidemiologists had examined 19 times more cases than had yet been reported in the entire US by mid-March 2020, and, finding a less than five percent secondary attack rate, the chances of getting into Harvard or winning a payout on a two number combination in roulette, the WHO concluded, "it is not clear whether this correlates with the presence of an infectious virus". They also stated that asymptomatic transmission, rightly understood as coughing and sneezing to expel droplets, asymptomatic signs anyone can see, not requiring a differential diagnostic method to elicit, had no appreciable impact in the outbreak in China that appeared to have targeted farming families, the political opposition in the Detroit of China, but nobody reads science reports in a pandemic. You can't pass a science test without reading the material and it's not a coverup or manipulation if you let yourself be duped.