Are we often presented with two sides in which both are ultimately controlled by the same power brokers?

I discuss how we are in a constant war to discern truth from deception, and how sometimes even truth is weaponized against us. I also explain how controlled dialectics are employed to confuse and mislead us, and how that technique may be in use now. I also share my opinions on the current usage of certain terminology that I think has a deeper, more insidious meaning than that which can be understood on the surface.

The video below is an update of a post I initially wrote here nearly two years ago. I offer some updated thoughts and interjected commentary as I read through the original post. Find the original post here.

If you like this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.

Tip Jar