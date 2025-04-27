Ideas and Actions

Ideas and Actions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NebraskaProud's avatar
NebraskaProud
2d

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/choda:2?r=5CFVJQJJHFQeFh3XGxbiVkYrnftepHs1

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Major Mike Webb's avatar
Major Mike Webb
3d

Classic false dichotomy: zoonotically evolve or escape from a lab. The manpower equivalent of two military brigades of epidemiologists had examined 19 times more cases than had yet been reported in the entire US by mid-March 2020, and, finding a less than five percent secondary attack rate, the chances of getting into Harvard or winning a payout on a two number combination in roulette, the WHO concluded, "it is not clear whether this correlates with the presence of an infectious virus". They also stated that asymptomatic transmission, rightly understood as coughing and sneezing to expel droplets, asymptomatic signs anyone can see, not requiring a differential diagnostic method to elicit, had no appreciable impact in the outbreak in China that appeared to have targeted farming families, the political opposition in the Detroit of China, but nobody reads science reports in a pandemic. You can't pass a science test without reading the material and it's not a coverup or manipulation if you let yourself be duped.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Brad Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture