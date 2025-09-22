Mark your calendars! The Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance (VAMFA) and Feds For Freedom are sponsoring a summit to be held October 10-11, 2025 at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, VA. The event's title is Medical Freedom and the Constitution: Protecting Yourself from Government Overreach.

I had a conversation with Stephanie Weidle of Feds For Freedom and Dr. Sheila Furey of VAMFA to discuss the upcoming summit. We briefly discuss the themes that will be addressed, some of the speakers who will present, and why these topics remain vitally important for all of us.

These two ladies have demonstrated tremendous courage over the past few years on the front lines of freedom. The two organizations they represent are crucial in the current battles ahead. I was fortunate enough to attend the previous event co-sponsored by VAMFA and Feds for Freedom and it was spectacular! I have no doubt that this upcoming summit will be just as great.

To learn more about the summit and to purchase tickets, go here:

Medical Freedom and the Constitution

Check out our conversation about the upcoming summit: