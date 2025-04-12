Is the Department of Defense serious about addressing the fundamental problems that led to the covid shot mandate and corresponding aftermath? Is DoD serious about restoring the wrongs inflicted by the unlawful mandate?
It certainly doesn’t seem like it. Nothing in the last few months demonstrates a true willingness to acknowledge the full scope of the problem or promote truly corrective remedies. On April 1, 2025, DoD published updated guidance to their reinstatement and backpay implementation plan. In some ways, the new guidance is actually WORSE than the originally published implementation plan. I discuss the updated guidance and talk through some other disturbing things that have recently come to light as part of DoD’s plan.
BLUF: politicians and the parasite class don’t give two craps about service members. Thats obvious… there is zero fruit being produced only death and continued suffering of Americans.
By the grace of God, I got medically retired in 2018 after 15 years of service, 10 in special ops, even that was a complete crap show of dragging me through the dirt. I had my final physical at a Navy hospital during covid and was told by the base commander if i didn’t put on a mask (I had refused the doctors request), she’d have the MP’s come in and drag me and my service dog out of the facility. So that happened. The VA is still trying to jab and kill veterans to this day… nothing has changed, there has been no repentance. I refuse to go to the VA… these demons are opening trying to kill us. Until I see capital crimes being charged and executions for the ones responsible for the military operation called WARP SPEED… nothing has changed.
Don't forget they did this to civilians too and nobody seems to want to talk about that either