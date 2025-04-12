Is the Department of Defense serious about addressing the fundamental problems that led to the covid shot mandate and corresponding aftermath? Is DoD serious about restoring the wrongs inflicted by the unlawful mandate?

It certainly doesn’t seem like it. Nothing in the last few months demonstrates a true willingness to acknowledge the full scope of the problem or promote truly corrective remedies. On April 1, 2025, DoD published updated guidance to their reinstatement and backpay implementation plan. In some ways, the new guidance is actually WORSE than the originally published implementation plan. I discuss the updated guidance and talk through some other disturbing things that have recently come to light as part of DoD’s plan.

If you like this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.

Tip Jar