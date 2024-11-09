On Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7pm EST, the Military Chapter of Children’s Health Defense will hold an online Veterans Day event. You are invited!

I will serve as the event’s host and will be joined by several other prominent members of the greater military and veteran community. After a few short messages from our esteemed guests (pictured on the graphic above), we will then open up to hear comments or take questions from those tuning in. Topics will range from the importance of community among veterans to short discussions of resources available to meet a variety of needs.

Anyone can participate. You do not need to be in the military or be a veteran to come hang out with us. If you know that what happens in our military or affects our service members is important to all of us, then you are welcome to join in Monday night to help us celebrate our veterans.

The event will be held via zoom. See you Monday evening at 7pm EST! Link below:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81650813128