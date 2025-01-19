2025 is already shaping up to be a big year for a variety of reasons. I put together a video expressing some of my thoughts on why I think we must be vigilant in the coming weeks and months.
It’s Already Time to Sound the Alarm
In response to calls for vigilance in 2025, let’s be clear: the alarm bells are ringing, and they’re deafening.
In reality, today’s inauguration day isn’t a celebration of constitutional values or the start of good governance—it’s the spectacle of power dressed as tradition, and it’s far removed from what the Founding Fathers envisioned. Let’s break it down:
On day one, over 200 executive orders are signed—actions that bypass Congress entirely. This isn’t about democracy or a constitutional republic. It’s about consolidating power in one man’s hands. When a leader rules by decree on their first day, they aren’t respecting the balance of powers—they’re asserting dominance over them.
Then, there’s the meme coin—a “currency” tied to the president’s reputation. Its value rises and falls with their image. This isn’t patriotism; it’s idolatry. Instead of loyalty to the country, people are financially invested in one man, creating a cult of personality where dissent becomes unthinkable because it threatens their wallets.
In the past, revelations of this kind of overreach—rule by decree, worship disguised as nationalism—would have sparked outrage. People would have acted. Today, it’s just another episode in the ongoing reality show of politics. People sit on the sidelines, numb to the truth, entertained by the spectacle of their own system crumbling.
In short, this isn’t a republic. It’s theater. It’s power disguised as democracy, worship disguised as patriotism, and apathy disguised as normalcy. The people aren’t participants—they’re spectators, watching the fall of the republic as if it’s just another TV drama.
It’s 2025, and it’s already time to sound the alarm. Stay vigilant.
