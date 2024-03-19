Image found here

Duty, Honor, Country: Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be. They are your rallying points: to build courage when courage seems to fail; to regain faith when there seems to be little cause for faith; to create hope when hope becomes forlorn.

General Douglas MacArthur Address at West Point May 12, 1962

Is it a big deal that West Point recently removed the words “Duty, Honor, Country” from its mission statement?

The Academy, which just marked 222 years since its founding, has come under fire for the recent change.

(For those who might be interested, this short article offers a brief pictorial tour around West Point. Notably, it also includes a photo of MacArthur Monument that commemorates not just the man but also his iconic 1962 speech cited for the opening epigraph to this piece.

The Controversy

Over the past few days, many people have commented on some recent news from the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point. The Academy recently reported that it has dropped a specific phrase from its mission statement. The phrase eliminated was “Duty, Honor, Country.”

This change was announced by the current USMA superintendent, Lieutenant General Steve Gilland, in a message to the West Point community. The letter is addressed to the “Long Gray Line,” which is a reference to the continuously increasing body of Academy graduates.

The change caused an immediate backlash amongst many Americans, including military service members and veterans. Some of those who pushed back are West Point graduates. Friends reached out to me and asked my thoughts. My assumption is that they reached out because I'm a West Point graduate and also perhaps because I have become quite outspoken in my critiques against senior military leadership since I resigned from the Army eighteen months ago.

If I thought it were warranted, I wouldn’t hesitate to criticize this move as well. I’ve been direct in my criticisms about the widespread problems within the military and have been part of the recent movement calling for military accountability. I firmly believe that our military is currently in serious trouble and that senior military leaders shoulder a massive share of the blame.

So what does it mean that West Point modified its mission statement? More importantly, what does it mean that USMA leadership chose to remove the phrase “Duty, Honor, Country?”

Is this a big deal? Is there cause for concern?

Possibly. However, I believe we must make a clear distinction between what may be a big deal and what is a big deal. Even though some criticism over this recent change may perhaps be valid, many of the critiques levelled thus far appear to lack both context and nuance.

To be clear, I am in no way suggesting that the average American can’t form an opinion over this recent change to the Academy’s mission statement. I certainly don’t believe that one must be an Academy graduate or intimately familiar with the Academy just to hold an opinion on the matter. What I am suggesting is that some added context might be helpful in formulating a reasoned approach to critically assessing what has occurred and then determining what it portends for the Academy, the military, and the country.

News is often presented in such a way that the majority of Americans will have a dialectical reaction. In other words, people will frequently react strongly by either accepting a specific idea relevant to the news story or by flatly rejecting the idea. In this way, most people upon hearing specific news reports willingly divide themselves into two camps directly oppositional to one another. Over time and via the manipulation coming from the media, the general divide between these groups becomes wider over more and more ideas.

We should be cautious in consuming the news. We need not feel pressured to either immediately accept or immediately dismiss every piece of news or every novel idea as it comes our way. We need to recognize these dialectical traps and avoid them. We shouldn’t rush to judgment or connect dots that aren’t necessarily even present.

In my opinion, this is exactly what has happened with the reactions to the change in the West Point mission statement. Many conservative Americans are rightly skeptical of the current coterie of military leaders, but then make a logically unsupportable leap in viewing the recent change as further evidence of USMA’s decline and that Academy leaders are intent on destroying the very fabric of what makes West Point special and unique.

I take issue with that thinking, but not because I necessarily trust West Point’s leadership. Removing the phrase “Duty, Honor, Country” in and of itself is not sufficient evidence that West Point has abandoned those guiding principles or that Academy leaders are intentionally destroying the institution.

And yet, it also doesn't necessarily mean that the Academy leadership is NOT destroying the institution.

To understand the apparent contradiction, we need to think critically, assess what we know, and be honest about where we're engaging in speculation. Unsophisticated criticism is not only unhelpful, but only serves to reinforce the dialectical divide that keeps the large factions of society in tension with one another.

It’s completely possible for us to consider Academy leaders to be unreliable, assume that West Point is in decline, and yet refrain from drawing unsupported conclusions about what the change to the mission statement means.

Before moving forward, it’s important to remember that ALL currently serving senior leaders of the military, including those running West Point, have had the opportunity to resign over the unlawful and harmful covid-19 injection mandate, or at least speak out publicly against it, and have failed to do so. These weak leaders should not hold our respect. They demonstrated their willingness to put their careers ahead of the truth, health, and military readiness. They violated their oaths to the Constitution, broke the law, and circumvented the military’s own regulations. (I’ve written more about this here and here.)

In this regard, it’s certainly appropriate for Americans to question both their understanding of, and their commitment to, the standards of Duty, Honor, Country.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean that the change in the mission statement itself marks a departure from these principles.

Duty, Honor, Country

The sacred trifecta of Duty, Honor, Country is a BIG deal at West Point. It is an integral part of EVERYTHING. There is an undercurrent of sanctity and reverence towards Duty, Honor, Country that permeates all Academy activities. It is the central component of the entire cadet ethos. It's in the air. It seeps from the old, gray buildings. It's in the winter snow. It's in the grass of the parade field (known as the Plain). It even runs from the pores of cadets as they perform the dreaded Indoor Obstacle Course Test (if you want to know what the IOCT is, check it out).

If you were a complete tool (not to mention uncreative) and decided to get a tattoo to commemorate your West Point experience, you'd probably tattoo “Duty, Honor, Country” on your forearm.

It's that big of a deal.

For that reason, it's the West Point motto. And as the motto, it means infinitely more to cadets and graduates than the same words may mean as part of the mission statement. West Point cadets and graduates think of the phrase “Duty, Honor, Country” first and foremost as the virtually immutable motto. This is instilled into cadets immediately upon arrival at the Academy. Any association that cadets or graduates perhaps have with the same phrase as part of the mission statement is a distant afterthought. Many wouldn’t even know or remember what the mission statement is.

Therefore, removing the phrase from the mission statement isn't nearly as big of a deal as changing the motto would be. Conflating the two is unnecessary and unrepresentative of the way in which each is respectively viewed by cadets. Could the change to the mission statement be performed as a gradual step towards eventually eliminating it as the motto and thus more surely removing it from the culture over time? Sure. These things often happen gradually. We can note that very real concern and consider that dire possibility without speaking about potentialities as if they are certainties.

Motto vs. Mission Statement

When General Douglas MacArthur gave his famous speech at West Point in 1962, he made specific reference to the West Point motto by making the “three hallowed words” the central theme of his message. MacArthur, who graduated first in his 1903 West Point class, also later served as West Point superintendent. The meaning of the ideals captured in the motto was no stranger to the famous general.

It's true that the concepts of Duty, Honor, Country are deeply imbedded into everything that West Point is and represents. This fact is evident in the adoption of “Duty, Honor, Country” as the Academy's motto in 1898.

In contrast, the same phrase was only included as a part of the mission statement in 1998, a full century later. The motto is FAR more timeless than the mission statement, which has been periodically updated, as one would expect any organization to do. The superintendent mentions this in his announcement letter by informing the readers among the Long Gray Line that the mission statement has been modified no less than nine times over the last 100 years. Conversely, the motto has remained in place untouched for 126 years and counting.

There’s a ‘chicken and egg’ type question here that potentially arises with respect to the motto and the trio of principles contained therein. Which came first? Which is the cause and which is the effect? Did West Point already have a deep veneration for these three ideals, and then decided to officially enshrine them in the motto? Or was it the adoption of the motto that then caused West Point’s profound devotion to these specific principles over time? Or perhaps they were initially considered quite important, were then adopted as the motto, and as a result became even more important.

My point here is that I can’t tell you whether the motto is the chicken or the egg, but I can unequivocally say that the mission statement is neither.

The standards of Duty, Honor, Country have so deeply penetrated West Point culture that it is no surprise that at some point the mission statement came to include them in its wording. That mission statement is not, however, the cause of that cultural enrichment. It’s merely an acknowledgement of the ethos that already existed. The inclusion of “Duty, Honor, Country” clearly represented an attempt to harmonize the mission statement with the motto. While the mission statement is not necessarily an outgrowth of the motto, the effort to harmonize the two makes evident the desire to link that specific portion to the long standing motto.

The 1962 speech by MacArthur did not create the prominence that USMA accorded to Duty, Honor, Country though it certainly reinforced it. By then, the motto had been in place for more than sixty years (since just before MacArthur himself had entered West Point as a cadet). He merely chose to center his remarks around the importance that these standards held with the cadets he was addressing, while permitting the gravitas of his nearly five-decade military career to lend weight to the message.

The West Point hymn, known as the Alma Mater and written in 1911, also makes specific reference to the motto (bolding below is mine):

Hail, Alma Mater dear,

To us be ever near,

Help us thy motto bear

Through all the years.

Let duty be well performed,

Honor be e'er untarned,

Country be ever armed,

West Point, by thee

At the time the hymn above was written, the adoption of “Duty, Honor, Country” as the motto had only occurred a little more than a decade earlier. This perhaps lends credence to the idea we considered above that this triad of virtues was already a significant part of West Point culture before being formally codified in the motto.

What makes West Point so special in the first place? Why is it such a powerful symbol? Why should Americans care so much about what may be happening there anyway? What does the relationship between West Point and the principles of Duty, Honor, Country mean for the average American who may have never visited the Academy or know anyone who graduated from there?

There’s a greater historical and cultural backdrop that we should consider. This may be helpful in creating a more complete picture of West Point. Though it doesn’t relate specifically to the motto or mission statement per se, it may assist in providing a broader understanding of the Academy. This, in turn, may facilitate our grasp of the importance of Duty, Honor, Country for the institution.

To develop this more refined picture, one must attempt to see West Point as comprehensively as possible. This includes viewing it as a symbol, and to do that, one must be prepared to approach West Point mythically.

West Point and Mythos

When one embarks on the journey of being a USMA cadet, one enters into a key part of the American mythos. This mythos permeates West Point in every way. There is a grandeur in West Point that is entirely unique and adds to its historical mystique. Its history, to include the strategic significance of its location during the War for Independence, is unmatched. In this way, West Point still immortalizes the American quest that began in the mid-1770s. It embodies heroism and courage and seeks to situate these somewhat ethereal virtues into time and space. In doing so, it holds a majesty that is uniquely its own.

In this regard, it’s mythical.

I don’t mean this in the narrow sense in which we often think of myths. I mean that the Academy is almost fantastical. It’s mythical in the way that George Washington has become more than a man over time. (I’ve written previously about Washington and the American mythos).

In this way, West Point is uniquely American in ways other institutions can’t exactly claim, though West Point is certainly not the only mythical American institution. In fact, West Point is almost meta-American. It represents the most Americanist of all that can accurately be regarded as Americanism. Stated another way, West Point seeks to hold the purest, most refined form of America’s most cherished virtues: heroism, bravery, integrity, and liberty. Rightly or wrongly (perhaps both), and whether good or bad (perhaps both), West Point has come to symbolize the hyper-exceptional of American exceptionalism. (I’ve written about American exceptionalism previously).

It’s as if West Point exists along the seam of reality and abstraction.

To some degree, this also explains why West Point will always struggle to maintain the appropriate balance between tradition and praxis. Is it more important to view the Corps as a body of West Point cadets or as future Army officers? Are we training cadets to be members of the Long Gray Line or to commission into the Army? Cadets and West Point leaders deliberate over this continuously. Clearly the two aren’t in complete conflict, and there is much overlap between the two. But when the two do come into tension, where should the line be drawn? I don’t pretend to know exactly where to draw that line, and any attempt to do so lies outside the intended scope of this piece anyway. I will only state here that cadets who graduate are privileged to be members of two great fellowships: the Long Gray Line and the United States Army.

After all, the Academy boasts numerous generations of some of America’s foremost military leaders. West Point’s unapologetic claim that “much of the history we teach was made by people we taught,” may be bold, but it isn’t exactly hyperbolic. A quick glance at a list of prominent graduates yields names such as Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, James Longstreet, George McClellan, William T. Sherman, Ulysses S. Grant, John J. Pershing, the aforementioned Douglas MacArthur, George S. Patton Jr., Omar N. Bradley, Dwight Eisenhower, and Norman Schwarzkopf just to name a few.[1]

As I mentioned above, the ever growing formation of West Point graduates is known as the Long Gray Line. From the earliest days of the West Point journey, a cadet can picture his place among the spectral parade of blurred figures marching through the mists of time. This symbolism is brilliantly depicted in one of the most transcendent pieces that cadets are forced instructed to memorize internalize during their first year. The hymn, written in 1902, is known as “The Corps” in reference to the student body of the Academy, known as the Corps of Cadets.[2] It is provided here in its entirety:

The Corps, The Corps, The Corps,

The Corps bareheaded, salute it

With eyes up thanking our God

That we of the corps are treading

Where they of the corps have trod

They are here in ghostly assemblage

The men of the corps long dead

And our hearts are standing attention

While we wait for their passing tread

We sons of today, we salute you

You sons of an earlier day

We follow close order behind you

Where you have pointed the way

The long grey line of us stretches

Through the years of a century told

And the last man feels to his marrow

The grip of your far off hold

Grip hands with us now, though we see not

Grip hands with us strengthen our hearts

As the long line stiffens and straightens

With the thrill that your presence imparts

Grip hands, though it be from the shadows

While we swear as you did of yore

Or living or dying to honor

The Corps, and The Corps, and The Corps

What a powerful passage! Even twenty years after graduation, the impact that merely reading this poetic hymn has on me is remarkable. I can’t help but read it with the natural cadence with which I must have recited it countless times when ordered asked to do so by upperclassmen during my first year. Contemplating the Long Gray Line and its collective legacy continues to be awe-inspiring.

MacArthur surely understood the significance of that solemn, phantasmagoric procession and the virtues of Duty, Honor, Country. In the previously mentioned 1962 address to the cadets, General MacArthur also had this to say,

The long gray line has never failed us. Were you to do so, a million ghosts in olive drab, in brown khaki, in blue and gray, would rise from their white crosses, thundering those magic words: Duty, Honor, Country.

The Academy is definitely not a normal school. It’s not “West Point University” (or the South Hudson Institute of Technology, a nickname cadets sometimes use that calls attention not only to the Academy’s geographic location and its traditional academic priority on engineering, but most notably, also forms a clever acronym that quite aptly sums up cadet life).

I'm proud to be a West Pointer. I'm proud that it's a significant part of my personal history and I'm proud that, in a very small way, I suppose I'm a minute part of the West Point story as well. Though I’d never claim to have left an indelible mark on the institution, I am forever a member of the storied Long Gray Line. That said, I’m not one to say that I have concerned myself with all the goings on at West Point over the last two decades. I can’t remember the last time I wore my Academy ring, and I don’t have any West Point memorabilia displayed around my house. I have only visited the Academy once since graduating in 2003. I have never attended a graduation reunion for my West Point class. I opted against going to my 20-year reunion this past fall. Among the reasons was the fact that I have no desire right now to enter a military installation.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the Academy is unimportant to me. I’ve just never felt the need or desire to outwardly showcase my affiliation with the institution as much as others have perhaps chosen to do.

My own arc at the Academy is not even all that interesting. My overall record at the school is rather unimpressive. That aside, I am proud to have spent four arduous years there.

(If I had it to do all over again, I’m not sure I would go to West Point again, but that is more of an indictment of our government and senior military leaders than a sleight against West Point itself as an institution.)

Context is Important

Forgive me for the detour through some of the West Point lore, but it provides a glimpse into some of the heritage we need to understand when contemplating the Academy as both a place and a symbol. That broader context is important.

In our vastly divided society, it's common for folks that reside in one camp to accuse those in the other camp of taking ideas, statements, or actions out of context when criticizing them. We can all understand the frustration of having someone else deliberately twist our words into something never explicitly stated or even implied.

It's the equivalent of straw manning an opponent’s argument in a debate. If I'm unable to effectively challenge my opponent’s argument directly, then I may (perhaps even unintentionally) direct my critique against a weaker derivation of my opponent’s argument without acknowledging that I’m no longer confronting his actual position.

Many conservatives are all too happy to attack those that they see destroying the fabric of America's most cherished institutions. Often, these critiques hold merit. I myself have minced no words on my serious critiques of military leaders and continue to demand accountability. Unfortunately, the overwhelming desire to attack political or cultural opponents has led many conservatives to an imprecise critique here. It is disquieting for me to witness the clunky critique offered by individuals I often otherwise agree with because it forces me to ask this uncomfortable question: how many of their other critiques are unrefined or poorly developed? Is the desire to attack the other side more important than being accurate in the critique we offer? Of course not.

When criticism is warranted, let's criticize others for what they've done rather than level specious charges and then criticize something that hasn't actually been done.

And yet…

One should not assume I'm letting the Academy leadership off the hook.

This isn't the case. In fact, I very much see all senior military leaders as being very much “on the hook” for the unlawful and destructive covid-19 shot mandate and other destructive policies that are destroying our military. I think much of this destruction is deliberately cultural. Therefore, I think we would be wise to view decisions by military leaders with suspicion, especially when it comes to moves that may have cultural impacts. But our suspicions can't be unmoored from reality or context.

Conclusion

While MacArthur’s 1962 speech at West Point should not be confused with his 1951 address to Congress, both are iconic, and he concluded his remarks each time in a way befitting only a man such as he. He concluded his 1951 remarks to Congress by quoting an old army ballad, “Old soldiers never die - they just fade away.”

Not to be outdone, even by his former self, General MacArthur ended his 1962 speech as only he could. In language appropriate to the epic life that would draw to a close less than two years later, MacArthur stated:

In my dreams I hear again the crash of guns, the rattle of musketry, the strange, mournful mutter of the battlefield. But in the evening of my memory I come back to West Point. Always there echoes and re-echoes: Duty, Honor, Country. Today marks my final roll call with you. But I want you to know that when I cross the river, my last conscious thoughts will be of the Corps, and the Corps, and the Corps. I bid you farewell.

General MacArthur presents the motto of Duty, Honor, Country as a guiding code that he has sought to adhere to throughout his life, and interminably links that code to West Point and the Corps of Cadets.

(In many ways, MacArthur - undoubtedly a mythical figure himself (perhaps even to include a tragic flaw) - is the most iconic representation of West Point.)[3]

Speaking of conclusions, it is customary for military leaders to end letters with the unit motto. The letter from West Point superintendent Lieutenant General Gilland was no different in this regard. The letter from Gilland that announced the removal of “Duty, Honor, Country” from the mission statement also assured readers that the motto would never change, and then closed with that very same motto: Duty, Honor, Country. You can find the letter here and see for yourself. This would be an odd way to end a letter intent on removing all vestiges of these standards from USMA culture.

Updating the mission statement to remove the words “Duty, Honor, Country” will have no discernible adverse effect on cadet life or the values the cadets are taught. I’m not defending the change or stating that the change should be made. There may be legitimate reasons as to why it should not be changed. Regardless, the removal of the phrase “Duty, Honor, Country” will not produce the negative changes that certain opponents to it have implied. That does not mean that there aren't, or haven't been, significant other changes either at West Point specifically, or throughout the military generally, that have sullied the reputation and/or diminished the quality of the Academy. It is reasonable to charge that our military leaders have abandoned the principles of Duty, Honor, Country. They should be held accountable for this. This abandonment is a real cause for concern and has negatively impacted the Academy. I'm only saying here that removing the words “Duty, Honor, Country” from the mission statement, while retaining them in the only place they matter (the motto) isn't necessarily an indicator of such abandonment.

Notes:

[1]. In another fairly recent controversial move, the Academy removed all commemoration of graduates that went on to fight with the Confederacy during the Civil War. Their names, to include the first three in my own list I included above, are even now excluded from official Academy lists of notable graduates. To be fair to West Point, this initiative was conducted across the Department of Defense rather than originating with the Academy itself. Readers here can form their own opinions, as any commentary on this issue lies outside the scope of my intended message today.

[2]. In yet another controversial move, a former Academy superintendent modified some of the lyrics of both the “Alma Mater” and “The Corps” to remove the masculine language that would have referred to an exclusively male corps of cadets at the time they were written. Again, readers here can form their own opinions.

[3]. General Douglas MacArthur is undoubtedly a larger than life figure. He is an integral part of the American mythos as well as the West Point mythos. He was perhaps too large for this world and that caused substantial friction at times. He was not without controversy. Most famously, he sparred with President Truman while in command of both United States and United Nations forces on the Korean Peninsula during the first year of that war. There is a reason at least one historian referred to him as the “American Caesar.”

Similarly to MacArthur, West Point, despite its grandeur, also struggles to find its place in time and space.

*My representation of MacArthur here is less an intentionally hagiographical depiction and more a deliberate show of deference to his mythical status and the virtues of Duty, Honor, Country that will be forever linked to him and his 1962 speech.