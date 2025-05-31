22 years ago today, I graduated from West Point and began my Army career. I offer a few of my thoughts as I reflect back on my time at West Point, my 19 years in the Army, the way my career was cut short, and how both the Army and West Point have abandoned the values they have long purported to uphold.

If you like this content, please consider subscription and/or a tip. Any support is highly appreciated.

Tip Jar